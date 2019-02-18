Does I G Petrochemicals Limited’s (NSE:IGPL) Past Performance Indicate A Stronger Future?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and receive a $20 prize!

Examining I G Petrochemicals Limited’s (NSE:IGPL) past track record of performance is an insightful exercise for investors. It allows us to reflect on whether or not the company has met or exceed expectations, which is a great indicator for future performance. Today I will assess IGPL’s latest performance announced on 31 March 2018 and compare these figures to its longer term trend and industry movements.

How Did IGPL’s Recent Performance Stack Up Against Its Past?

IGPL’s trailing twelve-month earnings (from 31 March 2018) of ₹1.5b has jumped 44% compared to the previous year.

However, this one-year growth rate has been lower than its average earnings growth rate over the past 5 years of 82%, indicating the rate at which IGPL is growing has slowed down. Why could this be happening? Well, let’s take a look at what’s occurring with margins and whether the rest of the industry is facing the same headwind.

In terms of returns from investment, I G Petrochemicals has invested its equity funds well leading to a 28% return on equity (ROE), above the sensible minimum of 20%. Furthermore, its return on assets (ROA) of 18% exceeds the IN Chemicals industry of 8.1%, indicating I G Petrochemicals has used its assets more efficiently. And finally, its return on capital (ROC), which also accounts for I G Petrochemicals’s debt level, has increased over the past 3 years from 19% to 38%. This correlates with a decrease in debt holding, with debt-to-equity ratio declining from 67% to 18% over the past 5 years.

What does this mean?

While past data is useful, it doesn’t tell the whole story. While I G Petrochemicals has a good historical track record with positive growth and profitability, there’s no certainty that this will extrapolate into the future. You should continue to research I G Petrochemicals to get a better picture of the stock by looking at:

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the trailing twelve months from 31 March 2018. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

