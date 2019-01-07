Does Gérard Perrier Industrie S.A. (EPA:PERR) Have A Place In Your Portfolio?

A sizeable part of portfolio returns can be produced by dividend stocks due to their contribution to compounding returns in the long run. Historically, Gérard Perrier Industrie S.A. (EPA:PERR) has been paying a dividend to shareholders. Today it yields 3.8%. Should it have a place in your portfolio? Let’s take a look at Gérard Perrier Industrie in more detail.

5 checks you should use to assess a dividend stock

When assessing a stock as a potential addition to my dividend Portfolio, I look at these five areas:

Is it the top 25% annual dividend yield payer?

Has it consistently paid a stable dividend without missing a payment or drastically cutting payout?

Has it increased its dividend per share amount over the past?

Does earnings amply cover its dividend payments?

Will it be able to continue to payout at the current rate in the future?

How well does Gérard Perrier Industrie fit our criteria?

The current trailing twelve-month payout ratio for the stock is 50%, which means that the dividend is covered by earnings. In the near future, analysts are predicting a payout ratio of 49% which, assuming the share price stays the same, leads to a dividend yield of around 4.1%. Moreover, EPS should increase to €3.53.

If you want to dive deeper into the sustainability of a certain payout ratio, you may wish to consider the cash flow of the business. Cash flow is important because companies with strong cash flow can usually sustain higher payout ratios.

If there’s one type of stock you want to be reliable, it’s dividend stocks and their stable income-generating ability. Although PERR’s per share payments have increased in the past 10 years, it has not been a completely smooth ride. Shareholders would have seen a few years of reduced payments in this time.

In terms of its peers, Gérard Perrier Industrie has a yield of 3.8%, which is high for Electrical stocks but still below the market’s top dividend payers.

Next Steps:

With these dividend metrics in mind, I definitely rank Gérard Perrier Industrie as a strong income stock, and is worth further research for anyone who considers dividends an important part of their portfolio strategy. Given that this is purely a dividend analysis, I urge potential investors to try and get a good understanding of the underlying business and its fundamentals before deciding on an investment. There are three essential factors you should further research:

