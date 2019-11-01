Does Gérard Perrier Industrie S.A. (EPA:PERR) Have A Good P/E Ratio?

Today, we'll introduce the concept of the P/E ratio for those who are learning about investing. We'll look at Gérard Perrier Industrie S.A.'s (EPA:PERR) P/E ratio and reflect on what it tells us about the company's share price. Looking at earnings over the last twelve months, Gérard Perrier Industrie has a P/E ratio of 15.07. In other words, at today's prices, investors are paying €15.07 for every €1 in prior year profit.

See our latest analysis for Gérard Perrier Industrie

How Do You Calculate A P/E Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Gérard Perrier Industrie:

P/E of 15.07 = €54.80 ÷ €3.64 (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2019.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio implies that investors pay a higher price for the earning power of the business. That isn't necessarily good or bad, but a high P/E implies relatively high expectations of what a company can achieve in the future.

How Does Gérard Perrier Industrie's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

We can get an indication of market expectations by looking at the P/E ratio. As you can see below Gérard Perrier Industrie has a P/E ratio that is fairly close for the average for the electrical industry, which is 15.5.

ENXTPA:PERR Price Estimation Relative to Market, November 1st 2019 More

Its P/E ratio suggests that Gérard Perrier Industrie shareholders think that in the future it will perform about the same as other companies in its industry classification. If the company has better than average prospects, then the market might be underestimating it. I would further inform my view by checking insider buying and selling., among other things.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Probably the most important factor in determining what P/E a company trades on is the earnings growth. When earnings grow, the 'E' increases, over time. And in that case, the P/E ratio itself will drop rather quickly. And as that P/E ratio drops, the company will look cheap, unless its share price increases.

Gérard Perrier Industrie increased earnings per share by 5.8% last year. And its annual EPS growth rate over 5 years is 8.8%.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

The 'Price' in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. So it won't reflect the advantage of cash, or disadvantage of debt. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future) by investing in growth. That means taking on debt (or spending its cash).

While growth expenditure doesn't always pay off, the point is that it is a good option to have; but one that the P/E ratio ignores.

Gérard Perrier Industrie's Balance Sheet

Gérard Perrier Industrie has net cash of €17m. That should lead to a higher P/E than if it did have debt, because its strong balance sheets gives it more options.

The Verdict On Gérard Perrier Industrie's P/E Ratio

Gérard Perrier Industrie's P/E is 15.1 which is below average (17.3) in the FR market. EPS was up modestly better over the last twelve months. Also positive, the relatively strong balance sheet will allow for investment in growth. In contrast, the P/E indicates shareholders doubt that will happen! Since analysts are predicting growth will continue, one might expect to see a higher P/E so it may be worth looking closer.