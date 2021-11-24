Does GA have the death penalty? Here's what to know

Georgia has used capital punishment for nearly 300 years.

The death penalty was used in the state as early as 1735 for crimes ranging from murder to aiding a runaway slave, according to the Death Penalty Information Center.

The first person believed legally executed in Georgia was Alice Ryley, a white woman who was hung for the murder of her master, according to the Georgia Department of Corrections.

The last execution by hanging took place in Augusta in 1931. Georgia's General Assembly passed a law in 1924 that abolished hanging and introduced electrocution, to be carried out at the state penitentiary.

The U.S. Supreme Court suspended all executions in the United States in 1964 and, in 1972, it struck down all laws that allowed persons convicted of certain crimes to be executed. Georgia passed a new death penalty law in 1973 and the Supreme Court upheld Georgia's death penalty as constitutional in 1976.

In 2000, lethal injection was signed into law as the new legal method of execution in Georgia. The first execution by lethal injection was carried out in 2001 and a total of 30 executions by that method have been carried out.

Current Georgia Death Row Inmates

Name: BROOKINS, BRIAN WAYNE

Offense: MURDER

Name: CLARK, CLEVELAND

Offense: MURDER

Name: DRANE, LEONARD

Offense: MURDER

Name: EDENFIELD, DAVID HOMER

Offense: MURDER

Name: ESPOSITO, JOHN ANTHONY

Offense: MURDER

Name: FRANKS, DAVID SCOTT

Offense: MURDER

Name: HARGROVE, ADRIAN

Offense: MURDER

Name: HEIDLER, JERRY SCOTT

Offense: MURDER

Name: HOLIDAY, DALLAS B

Offense: MURDER

Name: HUMPHREYS, STACEY IAN

Offense: MURDER

Name: JONES, ASHLEY LYNDOL

Offense: MURDER

Name: JONES, JERRY WILLIAM

Offense: MURDER

Name: KING, WARREN

Offense: MURDER

Name: LEE, JAMES ALLYSON

Offense: MURDER

Name: MALDONADO, PABLO FERNANDO

Offense: MURDER

Name: MARTIN, DEKELVIN RAFAEL

Offense: MURDER

Name: MILLER, MICHAEL

Offense: MURDER

Name: MOODY, JEREMY LEE

Offense: MURDER

Name: MOSS, TIFFANY NICOLE

Offense: MURDER

Name: NANCE, MICHAEL WAYNE

Offense: MURDER

Name: OKELLEY, DORIAN FRANK

Offense: MURDER

Name: PACE, LYNDON FITZGERALD

Offense: MURDER

Name: PRESNELL, VIRGIL DELANO

Offense: MURDER

Name: PYE, WILLIE JAMES

Offense: MURDER

Name: RAHEEM, MUSTAFA ASKIA

Offense: MURDER

Name: RAULERSON, BILLY DANIEL

Offense: MURDER

Name: RICE, LAWRENCE

Offense: MURDER

Name: RIVERA, REINALDO JAVIER

Offense: MURDER

Name: ROGERS, JAMES R

Offense: MURDER

Name: SEALEY, RICHARD

Offense: MURDER

Name: SEARS, DEMARCUS ALI

Offense: KIDNAPPING

Name: STINSKI, DARRYL SCOTT

Offense: MURDER

Name: TATE, NICHOLAS CODY

Offense: MURDER

Name: TOLLETTE, LEON

Offense: MURDER

Name: WHATLEY, FREDERICK RAMONE

Offense: MURDER

Name: WILLIAMS, JOSEPH

Offense: MURDER

Name: WILLIS, DEMETRIUS GOSHEUN

Offense: MURDER

Name: YOUNG, RODNEY RENIA

Offense: MURDER

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Death penalty in Georgia: What to know