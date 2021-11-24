Does GA have the death penalty? Here's what to know
Georgia has used capital punishment for nearly 300 years.
The death penalty was used in the state as early as 1735 for crimes ranging from murder to aiding a runaway slave, according to the Death Penalty Information Center.
The first person believed legally executed in Georgia was Alice Ryley, a white woman who was hung for the murder of her master, according to the Georgia Department of Corrections.
The last execution by hanging took place in Augusta in 1931. Georgia's General Assembly passed a law in 1924 that abolished hanging and introduced electrocution, to be carried out at the state penitentiary.
The U.S. Supreme Court suspended all executions in the United States in 1964 and, in 1972, it struck down all laws that allowed persons convicted of certain crimes to be executed. Georgia passed a new death penalty law in 1973 and the Supreme Court upheld Georgia's death penalty as constitutional in 1976.
In 2000, lethal injection was signed into law as the new legal method of execution in Georgia. The first execution by lethal injection was carried out in 2001 and a total of 30 executions by that method have been carried out.
Current Georgia Death Row Inmates
Name: BROOKINS, BRIAN WAYNE
Offense: MURDER
Name: CLARK, CLEVELAND
Offense: MURDER
Name: DRANE, LEONARD
Offense: MURDER
Name: EDENFIELD, DAVID HOMER
Offense: MURDER
Name: ESPOSITO, JOHN ANTHONY
Offense: MURDER
Name: FRANKS, DAVID SCOTT
Offense: MURDER
Name: HARGROVE, ADRIAN
Offense: MURDER
Name: HEIDLER, JERRY SCOTT
Offense: MURDER
Name: HOLIDAY, DALLAS B
Offense: MURDER
Name: HUMPHREYS, STACEY IAN
Offense: MURDER
Name: JONES, ASHLEY LYNDOL
Offense: MURDER
Name: JONES, JERRY WILLIAM
Offense: MURDER
Name: KING, WARREN
Offense: MURDER
Name: LEE, JAMES ALLYSON
Offense: MURDER
Name: MALDONADO, PABLO FERNANDO
Offense: MURDER
Name: MARTIN, DEKELVIN RAFAEL
Offense: MURDER
Name: MILLER, MICHAEL
Offense: MURDER
Name: MOODY, JEREMY LEE
Offense: MURDER
Name: MOSS, TIFFANY NICOLE
Offense: MURDER
Name: NANCE, MICHAEL WAYNE
Offense: MURDER
Name: OKELLEY, DORIAN FRANK
Offense: MURDER
Name: PACE, LYNDON FITZGERALD
Offense: MURDER
Name: PRESNELL, VIRGIL DELANO
Offense: MURDER
Name: PYE, WILLIE JAMES
Offense: MURDER
Name: RAHEEM, MUSTAFA ASKIA
Offense: MURDER
Name: RAULERSON, BILLY DANIEL
Offense: MURDER
Name: RICE, LAWRENCE
Offense: MURDER
Name: RIVERA, REINALDO JAVIER
Offense: MURDER
Name: ROGERS, JAMES R
Offense: MURDER
Name: SEALEY, RICHARD
Offense: MURDER
Name: SEARS, DEMARCUS ALI
Offense: KIDNAPPING
Name: STINSKI, DARRYL SCOTT
Offense: MURDER
Name: TATE, NICHOLAS CODY
Offense: MURDER
Name: TOLLETTE, LEON
Offense: MURDER
Name: WHATLEY, FREDERICK RAMONE
Offense: MURDER
Name: WILLIAMS, JOSEPH
Offense: MURDER
Name: WILLIS, DEMETRIUS GOSHEUN
Offense: MURDER
Name: YOUNG, RODNEY RENIA
Offense: MURDER
