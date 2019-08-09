Does Gage Roads Brewing Co. Limited (ASX:GRB) Create Value For Shareholders?

Today we are going to look at Gage Roads Brewing Co. Limited (ASX:GRB) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. Specifically, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), since that will give us an insight into how efficiently the business can generate profits from the capital it requires.

First up, we'll look at what ROCE is and how we calculate it. Next, we'll compare it to others in its industry. And finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities are impacting its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Gage Roads Brewing:

0.096 = AU$4.0m ÷ (AU$55m - AU$13m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2018.)

Therefore, Gage Roads Brewing has an ROCE of 9.6%.

Is Gage Roads Brewing's ROCE Good?

ROCE is commonly used for comparing the performance of similar businesses. We can see Gage Roads Brewing's ROCE is around the 11% average reported by the Beverage industry. Separate from how Gage Roads Brewing stacks up against its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is mediocre; relative to the returns on government bonds. Investors may wish to consider higher-performing investments.

We can see that , Gage Roads Brewing currently has an ROCE of 9.6% compared to its ROCE 3 years ago, which was 2.1%. This makes us wonder if the company is improving. The image below shows how Gage Roads Brewing's ROCE compares to its industry, and you can click it to see more detail on its past growth.

ASX:GRB Past Revenue and Net Income, August 9th 2019 More

When considering ROCE, bear in mind that it reflects the past and does not necessarily predict the future. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. Since the future is so important for investors, you should check out our free report on analyst forecasts for Gage Roads Brewing.

What Are Current Liabilities, And How Do They Affect Gage Roads Brewing's ROCE?

Short term (or current) liabilities, are things like supplier invoices, overdrafts, or tax bills that need to be paid within 12 months. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

Gage Roads Brewing has total assets of AU$55m and current liabilities of AU$13m. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 24% of its total assets. This is a modest level of current liabilities, which would only have a small effect on ROCE.