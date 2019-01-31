Does Gallantt Metal Limited’s (NSE:GALLANTT) ROCE Reflect Well On The Business?

Today we are going to look at Gallantt Metal Limited (NSE:GALLANTT) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. Specifically, we’re going to calculate its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), in the hopes of getting some insight into the business.

First of all, we’ll work out how to calculate ROCE. Then we’ll compare its ROCE to similar companies. And finally, we’ll look at how its current liabilities are impacting its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE measures the ‘return’ (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since ‘No two businesses are exactly alike.’

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Gallantt Metal:

0.13 = ₹712m ÷ (₹6.8b – ₹1.5b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2018.)

Therefore, Gallantt Metal has an ROCE of 13%.

See our latest analysis for Gallantt Metal

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and receive a $60 prize!

Is Gallantt Metal’s ROCE Good?

ROCE is commonly used for comparing the performance of similar businesses. It appears that Gallantt Metal’s ROCE is fairly close to the Metals and Mining industry average of 16%. Setting aside the industry comparison for now, Gallantt Metal’s ROCE is mediocre in absolute terms, considering the risk of investing in stocks versus the safety of a bank account. Investors may wish to consider higher-performing investments.

NSEI:GALLANTT Last Perf January 31st 19 More

It is important to remember that ROCE shows past performance, and is not necessarily predictive. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. We note Gallantt Metal could be considered a cyclical business. You can check if Gallantt Metal has cyclical profits by looking at this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Are Current Liabilities, And How Do They Affect Gallantt Metal’s ROCE?

Current liabilities are short term bills and invoices that need to be paid in 12 months or less. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

Gallantt Metal has total liabilities of ₹1.5b and total assets of ₹6.8b. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 22% of its total assets. It is good to see a restrained amount of current liabilities, as this limits the effect on ROCE.

The Bottom Line On Gallantt Metal’s ROCE

With that in mind, we’re not overly impressed with Gallantt Metal’s ROCE, so it may not be the most appealing prospect. You might be able to find a better buy than Gallantt Metal. If you want a selection of possible winners, check out this free list of interesting companies that trade on a P/E below 20 (but have proven they can grow earnings).