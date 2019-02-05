How Does Gandhi Special Tubes Limited (NSE:GANDHITUBE) Fare As A Dividend Stock?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

There is a lot to be liked about Gandhi Special Tubes Limited (NSE:GANDHITUBE) as an income stock. It has paid dividends over the past 10 years. The stock currently pays out a dividend yield of 2.5%, and has a market cap of ₹5.0b. Should it have a place in your portfolio? Let’s take a look at Gandhi Special Tubes in more detail.

5 checks you should do on a dividend stock

Whenever I am looking at a potential dividend stock investment, I always check these five metrics:

Is it the top 25% annual dividend yield payer?

Has it consistently paid a stable dividend without missing a payment or drastically cutting payout?

Has dividend per share risen in the past couple of years?

Is is able to pay the current rate of dividends from its earnings?

Will the company be able to keep paying dividend based on the future earnings growth?

How well does Gandhi Special Tubes fit our criteria?

The company currently pays out 34% of its earnings as a dividend, according to its trailing twelve-month data, which means that the dividend is covered by earnings. Furthermore, analysts have not forecasted a dividends per share for the future, which makes it hard to determine the yield shareholders should expect, and whether the current payout is sustainable, moving forward.

When thinking about whether a dividend is sustainable, another factor to consider is the cash flow. A company with strong cash flow, relative to earnings, can sometimes sustain a high pay out ratio.

If there is one thing that you want to be reliable in your life, it’s dividend stocks and their constant income stream. GANDHITUBE has increased its DPS from ₹2.5 to ₹9 in the past 10 years. It has also been paying out dividend consistently during this time, as you’d expect for a company increasing its dividend levels. These are all positive signs of a great, reliable dividend stock.

Compared to its peers, Gandhi Special Tubes has a yield of 2.5%, which is on the low-side for Metals and Mining stocks.

Next Steps:

Keeping in mind the dividend characteristics above, Gandhi Special Tubes is definitely worth considering for investors looking to build a dedicated income portfolio. Given that this is purely a dividend analysis, you should always research extensively before deciding whether or not a stock is an appropriate investment for you. I always recommend analysing the company’s fundamentals and underlying business before making an investment decision. Below, I’ve compiled three fundamental aspects you should further research:

