Does Gascogne SA (EPA:ALBI) Have A Good P/E Ratio?

The goal of this article is to teach you how to use price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We’ll show how you can use Gascogne SA’s (EPA:ALBI) P/E ratio to inform your assessment of the investment opportunity. Gascogne has a price to earnings ratio of 9.21, based on the last twelve months. That means that at current prices, buyers pay €9.21 for every €1 in trailing yearly profits.

Check out our latest analysis for Gascogne

How Do You Calculate A P/E Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Gascogne:

P/E of 9.21 = €3.65 ÷ €0.40 (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2018.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio implies that investors pay a higher price for the earning power of the business. That isn’t a good or a bad thing on its own, but a high P/E means that buyers have a higher opinion of the business’s prospects, relative to stocks with a lower P/E.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Earnings growth rates have a big influence on P/E ratios. Earnings growth means that in the future the ‘E’ will be higher. That means unless the share price increases, the P/E will reduce in a few years. A lower P/E should indicate the stock is cheap relative to others — and that may attract buyers.

Gascogne increased earnings per share by 9.5% last year. And its annual EPS growth rate over 5 years is 106%.

How Does Gascogne’s P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio indicates whether the market has higher or lower expectations of a company. We can see in the image below that the average P/E (11.9) for companies in the packaging industry is higher than Gascogne’s P/E.

ENXTPA:ALBI PE PEG Gauge January 2nd 19 More

This suggests that market participants think Gascogne will underperform other companies in its industry. Since the market seems unimpressed with Gascogne, it’s quite possible it could surprise on the upside. You should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don’t Consider The Balance Sheet

Don’t forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. That means it doesn’t take debt or cash into account. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

How Does Gascogne’s Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

Net debt totals a substantial 113% of Gascogne’s market cap. This level of debt justifies a relatively low P/E, so remain cognizant of the debt, if you’re comparing it to other stocks.

The Bottom Line On Gascogne’s P/E Ratio

Gascogne’s P/E is 9.2 which is below average (14) in the FR market. It’s good to see EPS growth in the last 12 months, but the debt on the balance sheet might be muting expectations.

Investors have an opportunity when market expectations about a stock are wrong. As value investor Benjamin Graham famously said, ‘In the short run, the market is a voting machine but in the long run, it is a weighing machine.’ We don’t have analyst forecasts, but you might want to assess this data-rich visualization of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

You might be able to find a better buy than Gascogne. If you want a selection of possible winners, check out this free list of interesting companies that trade on a P/E below 20 (but have proven they can grow earnings).

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



