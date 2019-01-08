What Does Gelsenwasser AG’s (FRA:WWG) P/E Ratio Tell You?

This article is for investors who would like to improve their understanding of price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). To keep it practical, we’ll show how Gelsenwasser AG’s (FRA:WWG) P/E ratio could help you assess the value on offer. Gelsenwasser has a P/E ratio of 33.19, based on the last twelve months. That corresponds to an earnings yield of approximately 3.0%.

How Do You Calculate A P/E Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Gelsenwasser:

P/E of 33.19 = €850 ÷ €25.61 (Based on the year to June 2018.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio implies that investors pay a higher price for the earning power of the business. That is not a good or a bad thing per se, but a high P/E does imply buyers are optimistic about the future.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

If earnings fall then in the future the ‘E’ will be lower. That means unless the share price falls, the P/E will increase in a few years. So while a stock may look cheap based on past earnings, it could be expensive based on future earnings.

Gelsenwasser’s earnings per share fell by 11% in the last twelve months. And EPS is down 1.8% a year, over the last 3 years. This might lead to low expectations.

How Does Gelsenwasser’s P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio indicates whether the market has higher or lower expectations of a company. The image below shows that Gelsenwasser has a higher P/E than the average (13.1) P/E for companies in the integrated utilities industry.

DB:WWG PE PEG Gauge January 8th 19 More

Gelsenwasser’s P/E tells us that market participants think the company will perform better than its industry peers, going forward. The market is optimistic about the future, but that doesn’t guarantee future growth. So investors should always consider the P/E ratio alongside other factors, such as whether company directors have been buying shares.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don’t Consider The Balance Sheet

The ‘Price’ in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. That means it doesn’t take debt or cash into account. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

Gelsenwasser’s Balance Sheet

Gelsenwasser has net cash of €57m. That should lead to a higher P/E than if it did have debt, because its strong balance sheets gives it more options.

The Bottom Line On Gelsenwasser’s P/E Ratio

Gelsenwasser has a P/E of 33.2. That’s higher than the average in the DE market, which is 17.2. The recent drop in earnings per share would make some investors cautious, but the net cash position means the company has time to improve: and the high P/E suggests the market thinks it will.

When the market is wrong about a stock, it gives savvy investors an opportunity. As value investor Benjamin Graham famously said, ‘In the short run, the market is a voting machine but in the long run, it is a weighing machine.’ Although we don’t have analyst forecasts, you could get a better understanding of its growth by checking out this more detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.