Does Gemdale Properties and Investment Corporation Limited (HKG:535) Have A Good P/E Ratio?

This article is written for those who want to get better at using price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We'll show how you can use Gemdale Properties and Investment Corporation Limited's (HKG:535) P/E ratio to inform your assessment of the investment opportunity. Looking at earnings over the last twelve months, Gemdale Properties and Investment has a P/E ratio of 6.02. That is equivalent to an earnings yield of about 17%.

How Do You Calculate Gemdale Properties and Investment's P/E Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price (in reporting currency) ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Gemdale Properties and Investment:

P/E of 6.02 = CN¥0.86 (Note: this is the share price in the reporting currency, namely, CNY ) ÷ CN¥0.14 (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2018.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

The higher the P/E ratio, the higher the price tag of a business, relative to its trailing earnings. That isn't a good or a bad thing on its own, but a high P/E means that buyers have a higher opinion of the business's prospects, relative to stocks with a lower P/E.

How Does Gemdale Properties and Investment's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio essentially measures market expectations of a company. The image below shows that Gemdale Properties and Investment has a P/E ratio that is roughly in line with the real estate industry average (6.3).

That indicates that the market expects Gemdale Properties and Investment will perform roughly in line with other companies in its industry. So if Gemdale Properties and Investment actually outperforms its peers going forward, that should be a positive for the share price. Further research into factors such as insider buying and selling, could help you form your own view on whether that is likely.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

P/E ratios primarily reflect market expectations around earnings growth rates. Earnings growth means that in the future the 'E' will be higher. That means unless the share price increases, the P/E will reduce in a few years. So while a stock may look expensive based on past earnings, it could be cheap based on future earnings.

Gemdale Properties and Investment increased earnings per share by a whopping 37% last year. And earnings per share have improved by 8.1% annually, over the last five years. So we'd generally expect it to have a relatively high P/E ratio.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

The 'Price' in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. So it won't reflect the advantage of cash, or disadvantage of debt. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

While growth expenditure doesn't always pay off, the point is that it is a good option to have; but one that the P/E ratio ignores.

Is Debt Impacting Gemdale Properties and Investment's P/E?

Gemdale Properties and Investment's net debt is 21% of its market cap. This could bring some additional risk, and reduce the number of investment options for management; worth remembering if you compare its P/E to businesses without debt.

The Verdict On Gemdale Properties and Investment's P/E Ratio

Gemdale Properties and Investment's P/E is 6 which is below average (10.6) in the HK market. The company does have a little debt, and EPS growth was good last year. If the company can continue to grow earnings, then the current P/E may be unjustifiably low.