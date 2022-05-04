Does Genesis Land Development (TSE:GDC) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it completely lacks a track record of revenue and profit. And in their study titled Who Falls Prey to the Wolf of Wall Street?' Leuz et. al. found that it is 'quite common' for investors to lose money by buying into 'pump and dump' schemes.

In the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, my choice may seem old fashioned; I still prefer profitable companies like Genesis Land Development (TSE:GDC). Even if the shares are fully valued today, most capitalists would recognize its profits as the demonstration of steady value generation. In comparison, loss making companies act like a sponge for capital - but unlike such a sponge they do not always produce something when squeezed.

How Fast Is Genesis Land Development Growing?

The market is a voting machine in the short term, but a weighing machine in the long term, so share price follows earnings per share (EPS) eventually. That means EPS growth is considered a real positive by most successful long-term investors. Impressively, Genesis Land Development has grown EPS by 26% per year, compound, in the last three years. As a general rule, we'd say that if a company can keep up that sort of growth, shareholders will be smiling.

I like to take a look at earnings before interest and (EBIT) tax margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. Genesis Land Development shareholders can take confidence from the fact that EBIT margins are up from 0.8% to 13%, and revenue is growing. Ticking those two boxes is a good sign of growth, in my book.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

Since Genesis Land Development is no giant, with a market capitalization of CA$155m, so you should definitely check its cash and debt before getting too excited about its prospects.

Are Genesis Land Development Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Like standing at the lookout, surveying the horizon at sunrise, insider buying, for some investors, sparks joy. That's because insider buying often indicates that those closest to the company have confidence that the share price will perform well. However, insiders are sometimes wrong, and we don't know the exact thinking behind their acquisitions.

It's a pleasure to note that insiders spent CA$2.3m buying Genesis Land Development shares, over the last year, without reporting any share sales whatsoever. And so I find myself almost expectant, and certainly hopeful, that this large outlay signals prescient optimism for the business. It is also worth noting that it was Independent Director Mark Mitchell who made the biggest single purchase, worth CA$1.4m, paying CA$2.72 per share.

On top of the insider buying, it's good to see that Genesis Land Development insiders have a valuable investment in the business. To be specific, they have CA$34m worth of shares. That shows significant buy-in, and may indicate conviction in the business strategy. Those holdings account for over 22% of the company; visible skin in the game.

Does Genesis Land Development Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

Given my belief that share price follows earnings per share you can easily imagine how I feel about Genesis Land Development's strong EPS growth. On top of that, insiders own a significant stake in the company and have been buying more shares. So I do think this is one stock worth watching. We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 2 warning signs for Genesis Land Development (1 is a bit unpleasant!) that you need to be mindful of.

