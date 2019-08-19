Does Geneva Finance Limited's (NZSE:GFL) CEO Pay Compare Well With Peers?

In 2008 David O'Connell was appointed CEO of Geneva Finance Limited (NZSE:GFL). First, this article will compare CEO compensation with compensation at similar sized companies. Then we'll look at a snap shot of the business growth. Third, we'll reflect on the total return to shareholders over three years, as a second measure of business performance. This process should give us an idea about how appropriately the CEO is paid.

How Does David O'Connell's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

Our data indicates that Geneva Finance Limited is worth NZ$36m, and total annual CEO compensation is NZ$636k. (This is based on the year to March 2019). We note that's an increase of 12% above last year. While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it's worth noting the salary is lower, valued at NZ$507k. We took a group of companies with market capitalizations below NZ$311m, and calculated the median CEO total compensation to be NZ$14k.

Thus we can conclude that David O'Connell receives more in total compensation than the median of a group of companies in the same market, and of similar size to Geneva Finance Limited. However, this doesn't necessarily mean the pay is too high. We can get a better idea of how generous the pay is by looking at the performance of the underlying business.

You can see a visual representation of the CEO compensation at Geneva Finance, below.

Is Geneva Finance Limited Growing?

On average over the last three years, Geneva Finance Limited has grown earnings per share (EPS) by 5.8% each year (using a line of best fit). Its revenue is up 41% over last year.

It's great to see that revenue growth is strong. With that in mind, the modestly improving EPS seems positive. I'd stop short of saying the business performance is amazing, but there are enough positives to justify further research, or even adding the stock to your watch-list. We don't have analyst forecasts, but you might want to assess this data-rich visualization of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has Geneva Finance Limited Been A Good Investment?

Geneva Finance Limited has served shareholders reasonably well, with a total return of 26% over three years. But they probably wouldn't be so happy as to think the CEO should be paid more than is normal, for companies around this size.

In Summary...

We compared the total CEO remuneration paid by Geneva Finance Limited, and compared it to remuneration at a group of similar sized companies. Our data suggests that it pays above the median CEO pay within that group.

We generally prefer to see stronger EPS growth, and we're not particularly impressed with the total shareholder return, over the last three years. In conclusion we think the company should definitely focus on improving the business before awarding any large pay rises. So you may want to check if insiders are buying Geneva Finance shares with their own money (free access).

