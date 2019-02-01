Does Genus plc’s (LON:GNS) CEO Pay Compare Well With Peers?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and receive a $60 prize!

Karim Bitar became the CEO of Genus plc (LON:GNS) in 2011. This analysis aims first to contrast CEO compensation with other companies that have similar market capitalization. Then we’ll look at a snap shot of the business growth. And finally we will reflect on how common stockholders have fared in the last few years, as a secondary measure of performance. This process should give us an idea about how appropriately the CEO is paid.

How Does Karim Bitar’s Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

According to our data, Genus plc has a market capitalization of UK£1.4b, and pays its CEO total annual compensation worth UK£2.5m. (This figure is for the year to 2018). We think total compensation is more important but we note that the CEO salary is lower, at UK£555k. As part of our analysis we looked at companies in the same jurisdiction, with market capitalizations of UK£761m to UK£2.4b. The median total CEO compensation was UK£1.4m.

It would therefore appear that Genus plc pays Karim Bitar more than the median CEO remuneration at companies of a similar size, in the same market. However, this fact alone doesn’t mean the remuneration is too high. We can better assess whether the pay is overly generous by looking into the underlying business performance.

You can see, below, how CEO compensation at Genus has changed over time.

Is Genus plc Growing?

On average over the last three years, Genus plc has grown earnings per share (EPS) by 12% each year (using a line of best fit). Its revenue is up 2.4% over last year.

Overall this is a positive result for shareholders, showing that the company has improved in recent years. It’s good to see a bit of revenue growth, as this suggests the business is able to grow sustainably.

Has Genus plc Been A Good Investment?

Most shareholders would probably be pleased with Genus plc for providing a total return of 63% over three years. As a result, some may believe the CEO should be paid more than is normal for companies of similar size.

In Summary…

We compared the total CEO remuneration paid by Genus plc, and compared it to remuneration at a group of similar sized companies. Our data suggests that it pays above the median CEO pay within that group.

However, the earnings per share growth over three years is certainly impressive. Even better, returns to shareholders have been plentiful, over the same time period. Considering this fine result for shareholders, we daresay the CEO compensation might be apt. CEO compensation is one thing, but it is also interesting to check if the CEO is buying or selling Genus (free visualization of insider trades).

