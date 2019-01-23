Does Genus Power Infrastructures Limited’s (NSE:GENUSPOWER) Recent Track Record Look Strong?

When Genus Power Infrastructures Limited (NSE:GENUSPOWER) released its most recent earnings update (31 March 2018), I compared it against two factor: its historical earnings track record, and the performance of its industry peers on average. Understanding how Genus Power Infrastructures performed requires a benchmark rather than trying to assess a standalone number at one point in time. Below is a quick commentary on how I see GENUSPOWER has performed.

Were GENUSPOWER’s earnings stronger than its past performances and the industry?

GENUSPOWER’s trailing twelve-month earnings (from 31 March 2018) of ₹845m has jumped 31% compared to the previous year.

Furthermore, this one-year growth rate has exceeded its 5-year annual growth average of 13%, indicating the rate at which GENUSPOWER is growing has accelerated. How has it been able to do this? Well, let’s take a look at whether it is only owing to industry tailwinds, or if Genus Power Infrastructures has seen some company-specific growth.

In terms of returns from investment, Genus Power Infrastructures has fallen short of achieving a 20% return on equity (ROE), recording 11% instead. However, its return on assets (ROA) of 7.0% exceeds the IN Electronic industry of 5.1%, indicating Genus Power Infrastructures has used its assets more efficiently. Though, its return on capital (ROC), which also accounts for Genus Power Infrastructures’s debt level, has declined over the past 3 years from 27% to 9.8%.

What does this mean?

Genus Power Infrastructures’s track record can be a valuable insight into its earnings performance, but it certainly doesn’t tell the whole story. Companies that have performed well in the past, such as Genus Power Infrastructures gives investors conviction. However, the next step would be to assess whether the future looks as optimistic. I suggest you continue to research Genus Power Infrastructures to get a more holistic view of the stock by looking at:

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the trailing twelve months from 31 March 2018. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



