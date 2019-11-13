What Does Geratherm Medical AG's (ETR:GME) P/E Ratio Tell You?

Today, we'll introduce the concept of the P/E ratio for those who are learning about investing. To keep it practical, we'll show how Geratherm Medical AG's (ETR:GME) P/E ratio could help you assess the value on offer. Looking at earnings over the last twelve months, Geratherm Medical has a P/E ratio of 63.26. In other words, at today's prices, investors are paying €63.26 for every €1 in prior year profit.

How Do I Calculate A Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Geratherm Medical:

P/E of 63.26 = €7.50 ÷ €0.12 (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2019.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio implies that investors pay a higher price for the earning power of the business. That is not a good or a bad thing per se, but a high P/E does imply buyers are optimistic about the future.

How Does Geratherm Medical's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

One good way to get a quick read on what market participants expect of a company is to look at its P/E ratio. As you can see below, Geratherm Medical has a higher P/E than the average company (39.0) in the medical equipment industry.

XTRA:GME Price Estimation Relative to Market, November 13th 2019 More

That means that the market expects Geratherm Medical will outperform other companies in its industry. Shareholders are clearly optimistic, but the future is always uncertain. So further research is always essential. I often monitor director buying and selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

If earnings fall then in the future the 'E' will be lower. Therefore, even if you pay a low multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become higher in the future. Then, a higher P/E might scare off shareholders, pushing the share price down.

Geratherm Medical's earnings per share fell by 38% in the last twelve months. And EPS is down 16% a year, over the last 5 years. This might lead to muted expectations.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

It's important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. That means it doesn't take debt or cash into account. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future) by investing in growth. That means taking on debt (or spending its cash).

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

Geratherm Medical's Balance Sheet

Since Geratherm Medical holds net cash of €1.2m, it can spend on growth, justifying a higher P/E ratio than otherwise.

The Verdict On Geratherm Medical's P/E Ratio

Geratherm Medical's P/E is 63.3 which suggests the market is more focussed on the future opportunity rather than the current level of earnings. The recent drop in earnings per share would make some investors cautious, but the relatively strong balance sheet will allow the company time to invest in growth. Clearly, the high P/E indicates shareholders think it will!

Investors have an opportunity when market expectations about a stock are wrong. People often underestimate remarkable growth -- so investors can make money when fast growth is not fully appreciated. Although we don't have analyst forecasts you might want to assess this data-rich visualization of earnings, revenue and cash flow.