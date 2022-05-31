Does Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. We can see that Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) does use debt in its business. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

View our latest analysis for Geron

What Is Geron's Net Debt?

As you can see below, at the end of March 2022, Geron had US$50.2m of debt, up from US$24.2m a year ago. Click the image for more detail. But it also has US$166.7m in cash to offset that, meaning it has US$116.5m net cash.

How Strong Is Geron's Balance Sheet?

The latest balance sheet data shows that Geron had liabilities of US$46.6m due within a year, and liabilities of US$54.3m falling due after that. Offsetting this, it had US$166.7m in cash and US$5.24m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it can boast US$71.0m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This surplus suggests that Geron has a conservative balance sheet, and could probably eliminate its debt without much difficulty. Simply put, the fact that Geron has more cash than debt is arguably a good indication that it can manage its debt safely. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Geron can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Story continues

In the last year Geron wasn't profitable at an EBIT level, but managed to grow its revenue by 308%, to US$1.4m. That's virtually the hole-in-one of revenue growth!

So How Risky Is Geron?

Statistically speaking companies that lose money are riskier than those that make money. And we do note that Geron had an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss, over the last year. And over the same period it saw negative free cash outflow of US$97m and booked a US$118m accounting loss. However, it has net cash of US$116.5m, so it has a bit of time before it will need more capital. The good news for shareholders is that Geron has dazzling revenue growth, so there's a very good chance it can boost its free cash flow in the years to come. High growth pre-profit companies may well be risky, but they can also offer great rewards. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. Be aware that Geron is showing 4 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.