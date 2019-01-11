How Does Gesco AG (ETR:GSC1) Fare As A Dividend Stock?

Dividends play an important role in compounding returns in the long run and end up forming a sizeable part of investment returns. Historically, Gesco AG (ETR:GSC1) has paid dividends to shareholders, and these days it yields 2.6%. Should it have a place in your portfolio? Let’s take a look at Gesco in more detail.

Here’s how I find good dividend stocks

When assessing a stock as a potential addition to my dividend Portfolio, I look at these five areas:

Is its annual yield among the top 25% of dividend-paying companies?

Has its dividend been stable over the past (i.e. no missed payments or significant payout cuts)?

Has the amount of dividend per share grown over the past?

Is its earnings sufficient to payout dividend at the current rate?

Will the company be able to keep paying dividend based on the future earnings growth?

How does Gesco fare?

The company currently pays out 35% of its earnings as a dividend, according to its trailing twelve-month data, meaning the dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Going forward, analysts expect GSC1’s payout to remain around the same level at 39% of its earnings. Assuming a constant share price, this equates to a dividend yield of around 4.2%. Moreover, EPS should increase to €2.42.

When assessing the forecast sustainability of a dividend it is also worth considering the cash flow of the business. A business with strong cash flow can sustain a higher divided payout ratio than a company with weak cash flow.

Reliablity is an important factor for dividend stocks, particularly for income investors who want a strong track record of payment and a positive outlook for future payout. Unfortunately, it is really too early to view Gesco as a dividend investment. It has only been consistently paying dividends for 7 years, however, standard practice for reliable payers is to look for a 10-year minimum track record.

In terms of its peers, Gesco generates a yield of 2.6%, which is high for Machinery stocks but still below the market’s top dividend payers.

Next Steps:

Taking all the above into account, Gesco is a complicated pick for dividend investors given that there are a couple of positive things about it as well as negative. But if you are not exclusively a dividend investor, the stock could still be an interesting investment opportunity. Given that this is purely a dividend analysis, I recommend taking sufficient time to understand its core business and determine whether the company and its investment properties suit your overall goals. Below, I’ve compiled three pertinent factors you should further research:

Future Outlook: What are well-informed industry analysts predicting for GSC1’s future growth? Take a look at our free research report of analyst consensus for GSC1’s outlook. Valuation: What is GSC1 worth today? Even if the stock is a cash cow, it’s not worth an infinite price. The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether GSC1 is currently mispriced by the market. Dividend Rockstars: Are there better dividend payers with stronger fundamentals out there? Check out our free list of these great stocks here.

