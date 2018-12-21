What does GFT Technologies SE’s (ETR:GFT) Balance Sheet Tell Us About Its Future?

Investors are always looking for growth in small-cap stocks like GFT Technologies SE (ETR:GFT), with a market cap of €176m. However, an important fact which most ignore is: how financially healthy is the business? Companies operating in the IT industry, even ones that are profitable, tend to be high risk. Evaluating financial health as part of your investment thesis is crucial. Here are a few basic checks that are good enough to have a broad overview of the company’s financial strength. Though, given that I have not delve into the company-specifics, I suggest you dig deeper yourself into GFT here.

How much cash does GFT generate through its operations?

GFT’s debt levels surged from €103m to €132m over the last 12 months , which accounts for long term debt. With this increase in debt, GFT’s cash and short-term investments stands at €48m for investing into the business. Moreover, GFT has produced cash from operations of €36m in the last twelve months, resulting in an operating cash to total debt ratio of 27%, meaning that GFT’s current level of operating cash is high enough to cover debt. This ratio can also be a sign of operational efficiency as an alternative to return on assets. In GFT’s case, it is able to generate 0.27x cash from its debt capital.

Can GFT meet its short-term obligations with the cash in hand?

Looking at GFT’s €118m in current liabilities, the company has maintained a safe level of current assets to meet its obligations, with the current ratio last standing at 1.56x. Usually, for IT companies, this is a suitable ratio as there’s enough of a cash buffer without holding too much capital in low return investments.

Can GFT service its debt comfortably?

With total debt exceeding equities, GFT is considered a highly levered company. This is not unusual for small-caps as debt tends to be a cheaper and faster source of funding for some businesses. We can test if GFT’s debt levels are sustainable by measuring interest payments against earnings of a company. Ideally, earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) should cover net interest by at least three times. For GFT, the ratio of 17.01x suggests that interest is comfortably covered, which means that lenders may be inclined to lend more money to the company, as it is seen as safe in terms of payback.

Next Steps:

GFT’s high cash coverage means that, although its debt levels are high, the company is able to utilise its borrowings efficiently in order to generate cash flow. This may mean this is an optimal capital structure for the business, given that it is also meeting its short-term commitment. This is only a rough assessment of financial health, and I’m sure GFT has company-specific issues impacting its capital structure decisions. I recommend you continue to research GFT Technologies to get a more holistic view of the small-cap by looking at:

