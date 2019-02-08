Does Gigaset AG (ETR:GGS) Have A Good P/E Ratio?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

The goal of this article is to teach you how to use price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We’ll show how you can use Gigaset AG’s (ETR:GGS) P/E ratio to inform your assessment of the investment opportunity. Gigaset has a P/E ratio of 15.22, based on the last twelve months. In other words, at today’s prices, investors are paying €15.22 for every €1 in prior year profit.

How Do I Calculate A Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Gigaset:

P/E of 15.22 = €0.52 ÷ €0.034 (Based on the year to September 2018.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying a higher price for each €1 of company earnings. All else being equal, it’s better to pay a low price — but as Warren Buffett said, ‘It’s far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price.’

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Probably the most important factor in determining what P/E a company trades on is the earnings growth. When earnings grow, the ‘E’ increases, over time. That means even if the current P/E is high, it will reduce over time if the share price stays flat. So while a stock may look expensive based on past earnings, it could be cheap based on future earnings.

It’s nice to see that Gigaset grew EPS by a stonking 41% in the last year. And its annual EPS growth rate over 5 years is 68%. I’d therefore be a little surprised if its P/E ratio was not relatively high.

How Does Gigaset’s P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

We can get an indication of market expectations by looking at the P/E ratio. We can see in the image below that the average P/E (22.9) for companies in the communications industry is higher than Gigaset’s P/E.

Gigaset’s P/E tells us that market participants think it will not fare as well as its peers in the same industry. While current expectations are low, the stock could be undervalued if the situation is better than the market assumes. If you consider the stock interesting, further research is recommended. For example, I often monitor director buying and selling.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

The ‘Price’ in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

How Does Gigaset’s Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

Since Gigaset holds net cash of €14m, it can spend on growth, justifying a higher P/E ratio than otherwise.

The Verdict On Gigaset’s P/E Ratio

Gigaset trades on a P/E ratio of 15.2, which is below the DE market average of 18. Not only should the net cash position reduce risk, but the recent growth has been impressive. The below average P/E ratio suggests that market participants don’t believe the strong growth will continue. Given analysts are expecting further growth, one I would have expected a higher P/E ratio. So this stock may well be worth further research.