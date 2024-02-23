When does Girl Scout cookie season end? Here’s how much longer you have to enjoy your Thin Mints

Since the start of year, thousands of Girl Scout troops have been deployed throughout communities across the nation, handing out the iconic cookies to the hungry masses.

But as many chow down on prized Peanut Butter Patties and stock up on beloved Lemonades, some are already fretting the end of the season.

Curious to how much longer you have until the cookies go back into the vault for a year? We have all the information you need, plus how you can order even more cookies before then.

When does Girl Scout Cookie season end? How long does Girl Scout cookie season last?

Volunteers load cases of Girl Scout cookies into waiting vehicles from Girl Scout troops around northeast Florida. Each color-coded case contains 12 boxes of cookies. Girl Scout leaders and other volunteers were on hand as thirty-six pallets containing 5,900 cases of Girl Scout cookies were offloaded into the parking lot of the Argyle Church of Christ off Collins Road Friday morning, February 9, 2024 to officially kick-off cookie season. This was one of 6 "Mega Drop" sites in Jacksonville and Yulee, where Girl Scout Troops in the Gateway Council could pick up their orders and get busy with the cookie sales, a major fund-raiser for the organization.

Nationally, Girl Scout cookie season is recognized between January and April.

However, each Girl Scout council sets its own cookie season timing for its market, a spokesperson for the Girl Scouts told USA TODAY back in January 2023.

Cookie season typically lasts for a six-to-eight week period.

How much is a box of Girl Scout Cookies in 2024?

Inflation has also come for Girl Scout cookies in 2024, with prices ranging anywhere from $5 to $6 a box, depending on the type of cookie and where you live.

The increased price is due to inflation's impact on the cost of ingredients, financing activities for the troops and other factors in the cookie-making process. Nearly a decade ago, the cookies sold for roughly $4 a box.

In a statement to CBS last year, a spokesperson confirmed the price hikes for the current season, saying:

“Each of our 111 Girl Scout councils sets local Girl Scout Cookie prices based on several factors,” the spokesperson told reporters. “In some instances, councils are faced with the tough decision to raise the prices, though prices have remained steady in many areas for a number of years. When you purchase Girl Scout Cookies you are getting more than a sweet treat, all the proceeds stay local to help power amazing experiences for Girl Scouts in your community.”

More on Inflation & Girl Scout cookies: Caramel deLites, Trefoils in Florida may be up to $7 a box

What Girl Scout Cookies are sold in Florida?

Girl Scout Troop 1509 was set up in front of the Melbourne beachside Winn Dixie on Eau Gallie Blvd. Saturday morning, selling Girl Scout Cookies. (Left to right) Megan Punk, Kati Arrubla, Angela Arrubla, Riley Punk, Teresa Tomerlin and her daughter Isabella.

Here's all the cookies listed on the Girl Scout website:

Adventurefuls

Caramel deLites

Lemonades

Peanut Butter Patties

Thin Mints

Toast-Yay!

Toffee-tastic

Trefoils

Wondering why you're reading the name "Caramel deLite" instead of "Samoas?" You're not going crazy.

Per its website, there are two separate bakers who make the cookies. The name of the cookies may be different depending on which baker is used. The recipes may also vary slightly.

The exception is for three cookies, which are used by both bakeries; Adventurefuls, Trefoils and Thin Mints.

How can I buy Girl Scout Cookies?

Staff from the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal tried eight various Girl Scout Cookies last week to create the "A-J's Official Girl Scout Cookies Rankings."

You can always purchase the treasured treats the old-fashion way — by supporting your local troops!

Girl Scout Cookies can be purchased from scouts participating in the program during the cookie season. To see when cookie season starts in your area and locate cookie booths by entering your zip code, officials recommend using their Find Cookies! search box.

Girl Scout officials also said that residents can contact their local Girl Scout council. Council staff or volunteers can help you find a cookie booth near you.

If you'd rather purchase cookies online, you can order cookies through the "Digital Cookie" platform using links from a Girl Scout or a troop participating in the online cookie program. The digital platform allows consumers to buy cookies online and support Girl Scouts at the same time.

Contributing reporting: Michelle Spitzer, Florida Today

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Girl Scouts: How much longer do you have to nab cookies? What to know