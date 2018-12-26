Does Global Gaming 555 AB (STO:GLOBAL) Have A Good P/E Ratio?

The goal of this article is to teach you how to use price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We’ll show how you can use Global Gaming 555 AB’s (STO:GLOBAL) P/E ratio to inform your assessment of the investment opportunity. Global Gaming 555 has a P/E ratio of 10.16, based on the last twelve months. That is equivalent to an earnings yield of about 9.8%.

How Do I Calculate A Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Global Gaming 555:

P/E of 10.16 = SEK37.16 ÷ SEK3.66 (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2018.)

Is A High P/E Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio implies that investors pay a higher price for the earning power of the business. That is not a good or a bad thing per se, but a high P/E does imply buyers are optimistic about the future.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

P/E ratios primarily reflect market expectations around earnings growth rates. That’s because companies that grow earnings per share quickly will rapidly increase the ‘E’ in the equation. That means even if the current P/E is high, it will reduce over time if the share price stays flat. A lower P/E should indicate the stock is cheap relative to others — and that may attract buyers.

Global Gaming 555 increased earnings per share by a whopping 96% last year. And it has improved its earnings per share by 86% per year over the last three years. I’d therefore be a little surprised if its P/E ratio was not relatively high.

How Does Global Gaming 555’s P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

We can get an indication of market expectations by looking at the P/E ratio. If you look at the image below, you can see Global Gaming 555 has a lower P/E than the average (15.6) in the hospitality industry classification.

This suggests that market participants think Global Gaming 555 will underperform other companies in its industry. Since the market seems unimpressed with Global Gaming 555, it’s quite possible it could surprise on the upside. If you consider the stock interesting, further research is recommended. For example, I often monitor director buying and selling.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don’t Consider The Balance Sheet

The ‘Price’ in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future), by taking on debt (or spending its remaining cash).

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

Global Gaming 555’s Balance Sheet

The extra options and safety that comes with Global Gaming 555’s kr258m net cash position means that it deserves a higher P/E than it would if it had a lot of net debt.

The Bottom Line On Global Gaming 555’s P/E Ratio

Global Gaming 555 has a P/E of 10.2. That’s below the average in the SE market, which is 14.4. The net cash position gives plenty of options to the business, and the recent improvement in EPS is good to see. One might conclude that the market is a bit pessimistic, given the low P/E ratio.

Investors have an opportunity when market expectations about a stock are wrong. If the reality for a company is not as bad as the P/E ratio indicates, then the share price should increase as the market realizes this. We don’t have analyst forecasts, but shareholders might want to examine this detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.