Does Globe International Limited’s (ASX:GLB) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity?

This article is written for those who want to get better at using price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We’ll look at Globe International Limited’s (ASX:GLB) P/E ratio and reflect on what it tells us about the company’s share price. Based on the last twelve months, Globe International’s P/E ratio is 11.3. That means that at current prices, buyers pay A$11.3 for every A$1 in trailing yearly profits.

How Do You Calculate A P/E Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Globe International:

P/E of 11.3 = A$2.3 ÷ A$0.20 (Based on the year to June 2018.)

Is A High P/E Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying a higher price for each A$1 of company earnings. All else being equal, it’s better to pay a low price — but as Warren Buffett said, ‘It’s far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price.’

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Probably the most important factor in determining what P/E a company trades on is the earnings growth. That’s because companies that grow earnings per share quickly will rapidly increase the ‘E’ in the equation. Therefore, even if you pay a high multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become lower in the future. So while a stock may look expensive based on past earnings, it could be cheap based on future earnings.

Globe International increased earnings per share by a whopping 66% last year. And it has bolstered its earnings per share by 59% per year over the last five years. So we’d generally expect it to have a relatively high P/E ratio.

How Does Globe International’s P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio indicates whether the market has higher or lower expectations of a company. If you look at the image below, you can see Globe International has a lower P/E than the average (13.5) in the luxury industry classification.

Globe International’s P/E tells us that market participants think it will not fare as well as its peers in the same industry. Since the market seems unimpressed with Globe International, it’s quite possible it could surprise on the upside. You should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

Don’t forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

Globe International’s Balance Sheet

The extra options and safety that comes with Globe International’s AU$17m net cash position means that it deserves a higher P/E than it would if it had a lot of net debt.

The Bottom Line On Globe International’s P/E Ratio

Globe International trades on a P/E ratio of 11.3, which is below the AU market average of 15.2. It grew its EPS nicely over the last year, and the healthy balance sheet implies there is more potential for growth. One might conclude that the market is a bit pessimistic, given the low P/E ratio.