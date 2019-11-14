Does Glory Sun Land Group Limited (HKG:299) Have A High Beta?

Anyone researching Glory Sun Land Group Limited (HKG:299) might want to consider the historical volatility of the share price. Modern finance theory considers volatility to be a measure of risk, and there are two main types of price volatility. The first category is company specific volatility. This can be dealt with by limiting your exposure to any particular stock. The second sort is caused by the natural volatility of markets, overall. For example, certain macroeconomic events will impact (virtually) all stocks on the market.

Some stocks mimic the volatility of the market quite closely, while others demonstrate muted, exagerrated or uncorrelated price movements. Beta is a widely used metric to measure a stock's exposure to market risk (volatility). Before we go on, it's worth noting that Warren Buffett pointed out in his 2014 letter to shareholders that 'volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' Having said that, beta can still be rather useful. The first thing to understand about beta is that the beta of the overall market is one. Any stock with a beta of greater than one is considered more volatile than the market, while those with a beta below one are either less volatile or poorly correlated with the market.

What 299's beta value tells investors

Given that it has a beta of 1.68, we can surmise that the Glory Sun Land Group share price has been fairly sensitive to market volatility (over the last 5 years). If this beta value holds true in the future, Glory Sun Land Group shares are likely to rise more than the market when the market is going up, but fall faster when the market is going down. Many would argue that beta is useful in position sizing, but fundamental metrics such as revenue and earnings are more important overall. You can see Glory Sun Land Group's revenue and earnings in the image below.

How does 299's size impact its beta?

Glory Sun Land Group is a small company, but not tiny and little known. It has a market capitalisation of HK$4.2b, which means it would be on the radar of intstitutional investors. It's not particularly surprising that it has a higher beta than the overall market. That's because it takes less money to influence the share price of a smaller company, than a bigger company.

What this means for you:

Since Glory Sun Land Group has a reasonably high beta, it's worth considering why it is so heavily influenced by broader market sentiment. For example, it might be a high growth stock or have a lot of operating leverage in its business model. This article aims to educate investors about beta values, but it's well worth looking at important company-specific fundamentals such as Glory Sun Land Group’s financial health and performance track record. I highly recommend you dive deeper by considering the following:

