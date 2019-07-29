What Does Gold Resource Corporation's (NYSEMKT:GORO) P/E Ratio Tell You?

Today, we'll introduce the concept of the P/E ratio for those who are learning about investing. We'll show how you can use Gold Resource Corporation's (NYSEMKT:GORO) P/E ratio to inform your assessment of the investment opportunity. What is Gold Resource's P/E ratio? Well, based on the last twelve months it is 46.49. That is equivalent to an earnings yield of about 2.2%.

See our latest analysis for Gold Resource

How Do I Calculate A Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Gold Resource:

P/E of 46.49 = $3.75 ÷ $0.081 (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2019.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

The higher the P/E ratio, the higher the price tag of a business, relative to its trailing earnings. That is not a good or a bad thing per se, but a high P/E does imply buyers are optimistic about the future.

How Does Gold Resource's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio essentially measures market expectations of a company. As you can see below, Gold Resource has a much higher P/E than the average company (12.3) in the metals and mining industry.

AMEX:GORO Price Estimation Relative to Market, July 29th 2019 More

That means that the market expects Gold Resource will outperform other companies in its industry. Clearly the market expects growth, but it isn't guaranteed. So investors should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

P/E ratios primarily reflect market expectations around earnings growth rates. That's because companies that grow earnings per share quickly will rapidly increase the 'E' in the equation. Therefore, even if you pay a high multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become lower in the future. Then, a lower P/E should attract more buyers, pushing the share price up.

Gold Resource shrunk earnings per share by 12% over the last year.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

One drawback of using a P/E ratio is that it considers market capitalization, but not the balance sheet. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future) by investing in growth. That means taking on debt (or spending its cash).

While growth expenditure doesn't always pay off, the point is that it is a good option to have; but one that the P/E ratio ignores.

Gold Resource's Balance Sheet

The extra options and safety that comes with Gold Resource's US$5.1m net cash position means that it deserves a higher P/E than it would if it had a lot of net debt.

The Verdict On Gold Resource's P/E Ratio

Gold Resource's P/E is 46.5 which is above average (18) in its market. The recent drop in earnings per share might keep value investors away, but the relatively strong balance sheet will allow the company time to invest in growth. Clearly, the high P/E indicates shareholders think it will!

Investors have an opportunity when market expectations about a stock are wrong. People often underestimate remarkable growth -- so investors can make money when fast growth is not fully appreciated. So this free visual report on analyst forecasts could hold the key to an excellent investment decision.

But note: Gold Resource may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with strong recent earnings growth (and a P/E ratio below 20).