How Does Gooch & Housego's (LON:GHH) P/E Compare To Its Industry, After Its Big Share Price Gain?

Gooch & Housego (LON:GHH) shareholders are no doubt pleased to see that the share price has bounced 58% in the last month alone, although it is still down 26% over the last quarter. But shareholders may not all be feeling jubilant, since the share price is still down 23% in the last year.

All else being equal, a sharp share price increase should make a stock less attractive to potential investors. In the long term, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, but in the short term prices bounce around in response to short term factors (which are not always obvious). So some would prefer to hold off buying when there is a lot of optimism towards a stock. Perhaps the simplest way to get a read on investors' expectations of a business is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E implies that investors have high expectations of what a company can achieve compared to a company with a low P/E ratio.

Does Gooch & Housego Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

Gooch & Housego's P/E of 70.28 indicates some degree of optimism towards the stock. You can see in the image below that the average P/E (17.6) for companies in the electronic industry is a lot lower than Gooch & Housego's P/E.

Gooch & Housego's P/E tells us that market participants think the company will perform better than its industry peers, going forward. Clearly the market expects growth, but it isn't guaranteed. So investors should always consider the P/E ratio alongside other factors, such as whether company directors have been buying shares.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

If earnings fall then in the future the 'E' will be lower. That means even if the current P/E is low, it will increase over time if the share price stays flat. A higher P/E should indicate the stock is expensive relative to others -- and that may encourage shareholders to sell.

Gooch & Housego saw earnings per share decrease by 49% last year. And it has shrunk its earnings per share by 7.7% per year over the last five years. This could justify a pessimistic P/E.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

One drawback of using a P/E ratio is that it considers market capitalization, but not the balance sheet. So it won't reflect the advantage of cash, or disadvantage of debt. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

While growth expenditure doesn't always pay off, the point is that it is a good option to have; but one that the P/E ratio ignores.

So What Does Gooch & Housego's Balance Sheet Tell Us?

Gooch & Housego has net debt worth just 5.4% of its market capitalization. It would probably trade on a higher P/E ratio if it had a lot of cash, but I doubt it is having a big impact.

The Verdict On Gooch & Housego's P/E Ratio

With a P/E ratio of 70.3, Gooch & Housego is expected to grow earnings very strongly in the years to come. With some debt but no EPS growth last year, the market has high expectations of future profits. What is very clear is that the market has become significantly more optimistic about Gooch & Housego over the last month, with the P/E ratio rising from 44.4 back then to 70.3 today. If you like to buy stocks that have recently impressed the market, then this one might be a candidate; but if you prefer to invest when there is 'blood in the streets', then you may feel the opportunity has passed.