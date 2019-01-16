How Does the Government Shutdown Affect Medicare?

[Question]Does the government shutdown affect Medicare enrollment, claims or support?

[Answer]No. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services has been funded through September 30, 2019, and its programs (Medicare and Medicaid) haven't been affected by the partial government shutdown. Claims continue to be processed as usual.

Medicare enrollment, which is processed through the Social Security Administration, hasn't been affected, either. The SSA has also been funded through fiscal year 2019 (which ends on September 30, 2019), and branch offices continue to be open on their regular schedule. If you're turning 65 and signing up for Medicare, however, the most efficient way to enroll is online at www.ssa.gov/medicare, even if you aren't signing up for Social Security benefits yet. (If you delayed signing up for Medicare past the age of 65 because you were working and had employer coverage, you'll need to fill out some extra forms and either mail them to the SSA or visit a Social Security office rather than signing up online.) These procedures haven't changed because of the shutdown. See Signing Up for Medicare When You're Still Covered by an Employer's Health Plan for more information.

You can continue to contact Medicare's toll-free 800-Medicare number (800-633-4227) with any questions on the program, although the phone lines tend to be busy early in the year; some other resources might be easier to reach, regardless of the shutdown. You can get help from your local State Health Insurance Assistance Program counselors, who can answer questions about Medicare enrollment, rules and appeals. You can find contact information for your local SHIP at www.shiptacenter.org. Another good resource is the Medicare Rights Center, which runs a national helpline and includes answers to many questions at Medicare Interactive. And you can find out about Part D and Medicare Advantage plans in your area through the Medicare Plan Finder. See Switching to a New Medicare Advantage Plan Gets Easier for more about when you can switch plans after open enrollment. Medicare.gov also has a lot of great resources to help answer your questions about Medicare coverage and rules.

The Shutdown's Impact on Health Coverage for Veterans, Government Employees

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs has been funded through fiscal year 2019 and is not affected by the shutdown. The Department of Health and Human Services, which also has been funded for fiscal year 2019, runs the ACA marketplaces, and subsidy payments will not be disrupted. If you move or leave your job and qualify for a special enrollment period to buy individual health insurance on the exchanges outside of open enrollment, you can still go to Healthcare.gov to purchase a policy or find links to your state exchange.

Federal employees continue to be covered by the Federal Employees Health Benefits program during the shutdown, even if they have been furloughed. However, any changes to their coverage (say, for a life event, such as moving, changing jobs or having a baby) may be delayed while they are furloughed.

