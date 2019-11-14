What Does GrønlandsBANKEN A/S's (CPH:GRLA) P/E Ratio Tell You?

This article is written for those who want to get better at using price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We'll show how you can use GrønlandsBANKEN A/S's (CPH:GRLA) P/E ratio to inform your assessment of the investment opportunity. What is GrønlandsBANKEN's P/E ratio? Well, based on the last twelve months it is 9.72. That means that at current prices, buyers pay DKK9.72 for every DKK1 in trailing yearly profits.

How Do You Calculate A P/E Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for GrønlandsBANKEN:

P/E of 9.72 = DKK550.00 ÷ DKK56.60 (Based on the year to September 2019.)

Is A High P/E Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio implies that investors pay a higher price for the earning power of the business. All else being equal, it's better to pay a low price -- but as Warren Buffett said, 'It's far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price.

How Does GrønlandsBANKEN's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

We can get an indication of market expectations by looking at the P/E ratio. The image below shows that GrønlandsBANKEN has a higher P/E than the average (8.2) P/E for companies in the banks industry.

Its relatively high P/E ratio indicates that GrønlandsBANKEN shareholders think it will perform better than other companies in its industry classification. Shareholders are clearly optimistic, but the future is always uncertain. So investors should always consider the P/E ratio alongside other factors, such as whether company directors have been buying shares.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Generally speaking the rate of earnings growth has a profound impact on a company's P/E multiple. Earnings growth means that in the future the 'E' will be higher. And in that case, the P/E ratio itself will drop rather quickly. A lower P/E should indicate the stock is cheap relative to others -- and that may attract buyers.

GrønlandsBANKEN's earnings per share grew by -9.9% in the last twelve months. And it has improved its earnings per share by 12% per year over the last three years.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

Don't forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

Is Debt Impacting GrønlandsBANKEN's P/E?

With net cash of ø169m, GrønlandsBANKEN has a very strong balance sheet, which may be important for its business. Having said that, at 17% of its market capitalization the cash hoard would contribute towards a higher P/E ratio.

The Bottom Line On GrønlandsBANKEN's P/E Ratio

GrønlandsBANKEN trades on a P/E ratio of 9.7, which is below the DK market average of 15.1. Earnings improved over the last year. And the net cash position gives the company many options. So it's strange that the low P/E indicates low expectations.

Investors should be looking to buy stocks that the market is wrong about. If the reality for a company is not as bad as the P/E ratio indicates, then the share price should increase as the market realizes this. Although we don't have analyst forecasts you might want to assess this data-rich visualization of earnings, revenue and cash flow.