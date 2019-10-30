Does Graines Voltz (EPA:GRVO) Have A Good P/E Ratio?

Today, we'll introduce the concept of the P/E ratio for those who are learning about investing. We'll look at Graines Voltz's (EPA:GRVO) P/E ratio and reflect on what it tells us about the company's share price. What is Graines Voltz's P/E ratio? Well, based on the last twelve months it is 6.91. That means that at current prices, buyers pay €6.91 for every €1 in trailing yearly profits.

How Do You Calculate A P/E Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Graines Voltz:

P/E of 6.91 = €54.00 ÷ €7.81 (Based on the year to March 2019.)

Is A High P/E Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying a higher price for each €1 of company earnings. That isn't a good or a bad thing on its own, but a high P/E means that buyers have a higher opinion of the business's prospects, relative to stocks with a lower P/E.

How Does Graines Voltz's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

One good way to get a quick read on what market participants expect of a company is to look at its P/E ratio. The image below shows that Graines Voltz has a lower P/E than the average (11.1) P/E for companies in the retail distributors industry.

This suggests that market participants think Graines Voltz will underperform other companies in its industry. Many investors like to buy stocks when the market is pessimistic about their prospects. If you consider the stock interesting, further research is recommended. For example, I often monitor director buying and selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Generally speaking the rate of earnings growth has a profound impact on a company's P/E multiple. Earnings growth means that in the future the 'E' will be higher. That means even if the current P/E is high, it will reduce over time if the share price stays flat. And as that P/E ratio drops, the company will look cheap, unless its share price increases.

In the last year, Graines Voltz grew EPS like Taylor Swift grew her fan base back in 2010; the 140% gain was both fast and well deserved. The sweetener is that the annual five year growth rate of 19% is also impressive. With that kind of growth rate we would generally expect a high P/E ratio.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

The 'Price' in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. The exact same company would hypothetically deserve a higher P/E ratio if it had a strong balance sheet, than if it had a weak one with lots of debt, because a cashed up company can spend on growth.

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

Graines Voltz's Balance Sheet

Graines Voltz has net debt equal to 39% of its market cap. While that's enough to warrant consideration, it doesn't really concern us.

The Bottom Line On Graines Voltz's P/E Ratio

Graines Voltz trades on a P/E ratio of 6.9, which is below the FR market average of 17.4. The EPS growth last year was strong, and debt levels are quite reasonable. The low P/E ratio suggests current market expectations are muted, implying these levels of growth will not continue.