Does Grand Baoxin Auto Group Limited’s (HKG:1293) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity?

The goal of this article is to teach you how to use price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). To keep it practical, we’ll show how Grand Baoxin Auto Group Limited’s (HKG:1293) P/E ratio could help you assess the value on offer. Grand Baoxin Auto Group has a price to earnings ratio of 6.85, based on the last twelve months. That is equivalent to an earnings yield of about 15%.

How Do I Calculate A Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share (in the reporting currency) ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Grand Baoxin Auto Group:

P/E of 6.85 = CN¥1.84 (Note: this is the share price in the reporting currency, namely, CNY ) ÷ CN¥0.27 (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2018.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio implies that investors pay a higher price for the earning power of the business. That is not a good or a bad thing per se, but a high P/E does imply buyers are optimistic about the future.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

P/E ratios primarily reflect market expectations around earnings growth rates. That’s because companies that grow earnings per share quickly will rapidly increase the ‘E’ in the equation. That means even if the current P/E is high, it will reduce over time if the share price stays flat. So while a stock may look expensive based on past earnings, it could be cheap based on future earnings.

Grand Baoxin Auto Group shrunk earnings per share by 8.2% last year. But over the longer term (3 years), earnings per share have increased by 42%. And EPS is down 12% a year, over the last 5 years. So it would be surprising to see a high P/E.

How Does Grand Baoxin Auto Group’s P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

We can get an indication of market expectations by looking at the P/E ratio. If you look at the image below, you can see Grand Baoxin Auto Group has a lower P/E than the average (8.6) in the specialty retail industry classification.

SEHK:1293 PE PEG Gauge December 27th 18 More

This suggests that market participants think Grand Baoxin Auto Group will underperform other companies in its industry. Many investors like to buy stocks when the market is pessimistic about their prospects. It is arguably worth checking if insiders are buying shares, because that might imply they believe the stock is undervalued.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

The ‘Price’ in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

Is Debt Impacting Grand Baoxin Auto Group’s P/E?

Grand Baoxin Auto Group has net debt worth a very significant 172% of its market capitalization. This is a relatively high level of debt, so the stock probably deserves a relatively low P/E ratio. Keep that in mind when comparing it to other companies.

The Verdict On Grand Baoxin Auto Group’s P/E Ratio

Grand Baoxin Auto Group’s P/E is 6.9 which is below average (10.3) in the HK market. The P/E reflects market pessimism that probably arises from the lack of recent EPS growth, paired with significant leverage.