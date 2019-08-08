What Does Grand Brilliance Group Holdings Limited’s (HKG:8372) 9.5% ROCE Say About The Business?

Today we'll evaluate Grand Brilliance Group Holdings Limited (HKG:8372) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. Specifically, we're going to calculate its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), in the hopes of getting some insight into the business.

First up, we'll look at what ROCE is and how we calculate it. Then we'll compare its ROCE to similar companies. Then we'll determine how its current liabilities are affecting its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Grand Brilliance Group Holdings:

0.095 = HK$7.7m ÷ (HK$91m - HK$10.0m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2019.)

So, Grand Brilliance Group Holdings has an ROCE of 9.5%.

Is Grand Brilliance Group Holdings's ROCE Good?

ROCE is commonly used for comparing the performance of similar businesses. Using our data, Grand Brilliance Group Holdings's ROCE appears to be around the 9.5% average of the Healthcare industry. Separate from how Grand Brilliance Group Holdings stacks up against its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is mediocre; relative to the returns on government bonds. It is possible that there are more rewarding investments out there.

Grand Brilliance Group Holdings's current ROCE of 9.5% is lower than its ROCE in the past, which was 48%, 3 years ago. Therefore we wonder if the company is facing new headwinds. You can see in the image below how Grand Brilliance Group Holdings's ROCE compares to its industry. Click to see more on past growth.

SEHK:8372 Past Revenue and Net Income, August 8th 2019 More

When considering ROCE, bear in mind that it reflects the past and does not necessarily predict the future. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. How cyclical is Grand Brilliance Group Holdings? You can see for yourself by looking at this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

How Grand Brilliance Group Holdings's Current Liabilities Impact Its ROCE

Current liabilities are short term bills and invoices that need to be paid in 12 months or less. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

Grand Brilliance Group Holdings has total assets of HK$91m and current liabilities of HK$10.0m. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 11% of its total assets. It is good to see a restrained amount of current liabilities, as this limits the effect on ROCE.