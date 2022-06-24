Does Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We can see that Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) does use debt in its business. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is Granite Construction's Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Granite Construction had debt of US$299.8m at the end of March 2022, a reduction from US$346.9m over a year. However, its balance sheet shows it holds US$567.0m in cash, so it actually has US$267.3m net cash.

How Healthy Is Granite Construction's Balance Sheet?

According to the last reported balance sheet, Granite Construction had liabilities of US$939.3m due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$385.7m due beyond 12 months. Offsetting this, it had US$567.0m in cash and US$560.5m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities total US$197.4m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

Since publicly traded Granite Construction shares are worth a total of US$1.31b, it seems unlikely that this level of liabilities would be a major threat. Having said that, it's clear that we should continue to monitor its balance sheet, lest it change for the worse. Despite its noteworthy liabilities, Granite Construction boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

Importantly, Granite Construction's EBIT fell a jaw-dropping 32% in the last twelve months. If that decline continues then paying off debt will be harder than selling foie gras at a vegan convention. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Granite Construction can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. While Granite Construction has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. Looking at the most recent two years, Granite Construction recorded free cash flow of 41% of its EBIT, which is weaker than we'd expect. That's not great, when it comes to paying down debt.

Summing up

While Granite Construction does have more liabilities than liquid assets, it also has net cash of US$267.3m. So while Granite Construction does not have a great balance sheet, it's certainly not too bad. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Granite Construction you should be aware of, and 1 of them is potentially serious.

