What Does Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation's (NASDAQ:GLDD) Share Price Indicate?

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD), is not the largest company out there, but it saw a significant share price rise of over 20% in the past couple of months on the NASDAQGS. As a small cap stock, hardly covered by any analysts, there is generally more of an opportunity for mispricing as there is less activity to push the stock closer to fair value. Is there still an opportunity here to buy? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Great Lakes Dredge & Dock’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is Great Lakes Dredge & Dock still cheap?

Great news for investors – Great Lakes Dredge & Dock is still trading at a fairly cheap price according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 10.09x is currently well-below the industry average of 16.33x, meaning that it is trading at a cheaper price relative to its peers. What’s more interesting is that, Great Lakes Dredge & Dock’s share price is quite stable, which could mean two things: firstly, it may take the share price a while to move closer to its industry peers, and secondly, there may be less chances to buy low in the future once it reaches that value. This is because the stock is less volatile than the wider market given its low beta.

What kind of growth will Great Lakes Dredge & Dock generate?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. However, with a negative profit growth of -6.2% expected next year, near-term growth certainly doesn’t appear to be a driver for a buy decision for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock. This certainty tips the risk-return scale towards higher risk.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Although GLDD is currently trading below the industry PE ratio, the adverse prospect of negative growth brings about some degree of risk. Consider whether you want to increase your portfolio exposure to GLDD, or whether diversifying into another stock may be a better move for your total risk and return.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on GLDD for a while, but hesitant on making the leap, I recommend you research further into the stock. Given its current price multiple, now is a great time to make a decision. But keep in mind the risks that come with negative growth prospects in the future.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing Great Lakes Dredge & Dock at this point in time. Be aware that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis and 1 of those is significant...

