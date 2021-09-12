What Does Group 1 Automotive, Inc.'s (NYSE:GPI) Share Price Indicate?

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

While Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NYSE, rising to highs of US$176 and falling to the lows of US$144. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Group 1 Automotive's current trading price of US$158 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Group 1 Automotive’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

See our latest analysis for Group 1 Automotive

Is Group 1 Automotive still cheap?

Good news, investors! Group 1 Automotive is still a bargain right now. According to my valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is $213.89, which is above what the market is valuing the company at the moment. This indicates a potential opportunity to buy low. However, given that Group 1 Automotive’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

Can we expect growth from Group 1 Automotive?

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. However, with an extremely negative double-digit change in profit expected over the next couple of years, near-term growth is certainly not a driver of a buy decision. It seems like high uncertainty is on the cards for Group 1 Automotive, at least in the near future.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Although GPI is currently undervalued, the adverse prospect of negative growth brings about some degree of risk. I recommend you think about whether you want to increase your portfolio exposure to GPI, or whether diversifying into another stock may be a better move for your total risk and return.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on GPI for a while, but hesitant on making the leap, I recommend you dig deeper into the stock. Given its current undervaluation, now is a great time to make a decision. But keep in mind the risks that come with negative growth prospects in the future.

With this in mind, we wouldn't consider investing in a stock unless we had a thorough understanding of the risks. When we did our research, we found 3 warning signs for Group 1 Automotive (1 shouldn't be ignored!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

If you are no longer interested in Group 1 Automotive, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

