Does Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

Simply Wall St
·4 min read

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI), which has not only revenues, but also profits. While this doesn't necessarily speak to whether it's undervalued, the profitability of the business is enough to warrant some appreciation - especially if its growing.

See our latest analysis for Group 1 Automotive

How Fast Is Group 1 Automotive Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

Over the last three years, Group 1 Automotive has grown earnings per share (EPS) at as impressive rate from a relatively low point, resulting in a three year percentage growth rate that isn't particularly indicative of expected future performance. As a result, we'll zoom in on growth over the last year, instead. Group 1 Automotive's EPS skyrocketed from US$28.65 to US$46.92, in just one year; a result that's bound to bring a smile to shareholders. That's a commendable gain of 64%.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. It's noted that Group 1 Automotive's revenue from operations was lower than its revenue in the last twelve months, so that could distort our analysis of its margins. EBIT margins for Group 1 Automotive remained fairly unchanged over the last year, however the company should be pleased to report its revenue growth for the period of 21% to US$15b. That's a real positive.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

earnings-and-revenue-history
earnings-and-revenue-history

You don't drive with your eyes on the rear-view mirror, so you might be more interested in this free report showing analyst forecasts for Group 1 Automotive's future profits.

Are Group 1 Automotive Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's a necessity that company leaders act in the best interest of shareholders and so insider investment always comes as a reassurance to the market. Group 1 Automotive followers will find comfort in knowing that insiders have a significant amount of capital that aligns their best interests with the wider shareholder group. Notably, they have an enviable stake in the company, worth US$116m. Investors will appreciate management having this amount of skin in the game as it shows their commitment to the company's future.

Should You Add Group 1 Automotive To Your Watchlist?

You can't deny that Group 1 Automotive has grown its earnings per share at a very impressive rate. That's attractive. This EPS growth rate is something the company should be proud of, and so it's no surprise that insiders are holding on to a considerable chunk of shares. The growth and insider confidence is looked upon well and so it's worthwhile to investigate further with a view to discern the stock's true value. Before you take the next step you should know about the 2 warning signs for Group 1 Automotive (1 is a bit unpleasant!) that we have uncovered.

Although Group 1 Automotive certainly looks good, it may appeal to more investors if insiders were buying up shares. If you like to see insider buying, then this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying, could be exactly what you're looking for.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • Nancy Pelosi's Stock Disclosure Reveals a Surprising Outcome

    U.S. lawmakers have been under the microscope lately for trading stocks in companies where they or their staff members might have some inside knowledge. The rules for buying and selling stocks were strengthened for Congress in 2012 by the Stop Trading on Congressional Knowledge Act. Developing rules about Congress members trading stocks is an ongoing process.

  • Cathie Wood Doubles Down on These 2 Innovation Stocks

    Not many hedge managers have ignited as much controversy as Cathie Wood. The founder of Ark Invest has built her brand on running against the crowd. From her early embrace of tech stocks to her outspoken political conservatism, Cathie Wood has always been something of a lightning rod. Wood is staking her reputation and fortune on a belief that new technologies, and especially the way that new technologies will interact with each other, are going to completely transform our world. In her view, se

  • 3 REITs Making Massive Dividend Payments

    In a perfect investment world, all real estate investment trust (REIT) stocks would never lose 30% or more of their value, would pay safe and stable high-yielding dividends with no cuts and their funds from operations would easily cover the dividends each quarter. But 2020 is far from the perfect investment world, and REIT stocks are among the worst-performing stocks this year. Inflation, followed by multiple interest rate hikes and fears of a deep recession, has slashed the prices of almost all

  • Jim Cramer Says Bank Stocks Are Headed for Sustained Growth Thanks to Rising Rates; Here Are 3 Names That Analysts Like

    Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, has noted a shift in the markets, one that marks a change in potentially winning investment strategies. Last year, tech stocks were the place to go for profits, but this year they’ve been hit hard by the Fed’s rate hikes. Higher interest rates have made money and credit more expensive, which in turn has made it less attractive for investors to leverage buys into high-risk sectors like tech. But while higher interest rates have hurt t

  • This Widely Held Stock-Split Stock Can Skyrocket 608% or Plunge 89%, According to Wall Street

    It's been quite the year on Wall Street. With declines of this magnitude, all three stock indexes are currently mired in a bear market. A "stock split" is an event that allows a publicly traded company to alter its share price and outstanding share count without affecting its market cap or operations.

  • Huge Rental Company Places Big Order With Tesla Rival

    Back then, the electric vehicle company was in some serious trouble. Canoo warned investors earlier in 2022 "that there is substantial doubt about the company's ability to continue as a going concern." Canoo has also struggled to meet its production target for 2022.

  • 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    When the curtain closes on 2022 in roughly two and a half months, Wall Street professionals and everyday investors are likely to look back on this year as one of the most trying on record. The first supercharged income stock that's a screaming buy for value-oriented investors is pharmacy chain Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ: WBA).

  • 4 Pot Stocks Under $20 to Buy Before the U.S. Legalizes Marijuana

    There's renewed hype around prospects for marijuana legalization in the U.S. after President Biden recently announced he would pardon thousands of people convicted under federal law of simple marijuana possession. Although that doesn't mean marijuana legalization is imminent, it's the biggest move the current administration has made toward reform. If you're optimistic about federal legalization, then there are four pot stocks that could be excellent buys, with all of them trading for less than $20 per share: Curaleaf Holdings (OTC: CURLF), Green Thumb Industries (OTC: GTBIF), Trulieve Cannabis (OTC: TCNNF), and Jushi Holdings (OTC: JUSHF).

  • Wall Street Reacts Positively to Victoria’s Secret After Investor Day

    Still, analysts say the company’s turnaround efforts might be undervalued on the Street.

  • If You Own These 3 Growth Stocks, You Might Want to Rethink Your Position

    Specifically, last year's 24% top-line uptick more than doubled 2020's pandemic-suppressed profits, and analysts expect revenue growth of 18% for 2022 to drive per-share earnings up from $18.99 to $22.99. Revenue growth is projected to slow a bit in 2023, but earnings growth is expected to stay close to its current pace. It's all part of the bigger reason Deere shares have held their ground this year while the broad market lost ground.

  • Here's the FAANG Stock Wall Street Thinks Will Soar the Most Over the Next 12 Months

    It's been a rough year for many of the highest-flying stocks of the recent past. All of the FAANG stocks have dropped significantly so far in 2022. Analysts expect that four of the five stocks in the group will deliver strong gains in the not-too-distant future.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy Now for a Lifetime of Passive Income

    These ultra-reliable businesses could deliver quarterly payments that steadily grow throughout your retirement.

  • These 2 Oils-Energy Stocks Could Beat Earnings: Why They Should Be on Your Radar

    The Zacks Earnings ESP is a great way to find potential earnings surprises. Why investors should take advantage now.

  • BofA Survey ‘Screams’ Capitulation With Rally Set for 2023

    (Bloomberg) -- The sentiment on stocks and global growth among fund managers surveyed by Bank of America Corp. shows full capitulation, opening the way to an equities rally in 2023.Most Read from BloombergForecast for US Recession Within Year Hits 100% in Blow to BidenBlinken Says China Wants to Seize Taiwan on ‘Much Faster Timeline’Putin’s War Escalation Is Hastening Demographic Crash for RussiaS&P 500 Bounces Off Make-Or-Break Technical Level: Markets WrapThe Time to Buy the Dip Is Fast Approa

  • Want to keep beating the S&P 500 and at much lower risk? Bet on Buffett, and perhaps this younger clone, says fund manager.

    Don't leave Berkshire Hathaway out of your portfolio, says the oldest hedge fund in Central Europe. And they've also offer a Berkshire clone to think about.

  • Mastercard Makes a Big Crypto Move

    Prices--along with investor confidence--took a severe beating during the "crypto winter," where digital currencies lost something like $2 trillion in value. Mastercard is looking to make things smoother between banks and crypto investors. The credit card giant unveiled its Crypto Source program on Oct. 17, which the company said will "enable financial institutions to bring secure crypto trading capabilities and services to their customers."

  • 11 Best Dividend Aristocrats With Over 3% Yield

    In this article, we discuss 11 best dividend aristocrats with over 3% yield. You can skip our detailed analysis of the past performance of dividend aristocrats, and go directly to read 5 Best Dividend Aristocrats With Over 3% Yield. Dividend Aristocrats are the companies in the S&P 500 that have records of raising their dividends consistently […]

  • These 3 Lithium Stocks Have More Than Doubled in 2 Years. Can They Do It Again?

    The electric vehicle revolution should continue to propel select lithium stocks higher over the long term.

  • JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon warns an economic disaster may be looming - and sees consumer spending drying up by the summer

    Dimon flagged the amount of debt in the financial system as a key concern, and suggested consumers might exhaust their pandemic savings within months.

  • Stocks could snap their 'ugly downtrend' by year-end, and bearish investors are unrealistic for thinking fundamentals won't change, Fundstrat's Tom Lee says

    "I think there are potential fundamental positive catalysts between now and year end," Lee said in an interview with CNBC.