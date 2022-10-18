Does Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI), which has not only revenues, but also profits. While this doesn't necessarily speak to whether it's undervalued, the profitability of the business is enough to warrant some appreciation - especially if its growing.

How Fast Is Group 1 Automotive Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

Over the last three years, Group 1 Automotive has grown earnings per share (EPS) at as impressive rate from a relatively low point, resulting in a three year percentage growth rate that isn't particularly indicative of expected future performance. As a result, we'll zoom in on growth over the last year, instead. Group 1 Automotive's EPS skyrocketed from US$28.65 to US$46.92, in just one year; a result that's bound to bring a smile to shareholders. That's a commendable gain of 64%.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. It's noted that Group 1 Automotive's revenue from operations was lower than its revenue in the last twelve months, so that could distort our analysis of its margins. EBIT margins for Group 1 Automotive remained fairly unchanged over the last year, however the company should be pleased to report its revenue growth for the period of 21% to US$15b. That's a real positive.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Are Group 1 Automotive Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's a necessity that company leaders act in the best interest of shareholders and so insider investment always comes as a reassurance to the market. Group 1 Automotive followers will find comfort in knowing that insiders have a significant amount of capital that aligns their best interests with the wider shareholder group. Notably, they have an enviable stake in the company, worth US$116m. Investors will appreciate management having this amount of skin in the game as it shows their commitment to the company's future.

Should You Add Group 1 Automotive To Your Watchlist?

You can't deny that Group 1 Automotive has grown its earnings per share at a very impressive rate. That's attractive. This EPS growth rate is something the company should be proud of, and so it's no surprise that insiders are holding on to a considerable chunk of shares. The growth and insider confidence is looked upon well and so it's worthwhile to investigate further with a view to discern the stock's true value. Before you take the next step you should know about the 2 warning signs for Group 1 Automotive (1 is a bit unpleasant!) that we have uncovered.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

