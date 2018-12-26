Does GROUPE SFPI SA (EPA:SFPI) Have A Good P/E Ratio?

This article is written for those who want to get better at using price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We’ll look at GROUPE SFPI SA’s (EPA:SFPI) P/E ratio and reflect on what it tells us about the company’s share price. GROUPE SFPI has a price to earnings ratio of 7.75, based on the last twelve months. In other words, at today’s prices, investors are paying €7.75 for every €1 in prior year profit.

How Do You Calculate A P/E Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for GROUPE SFPI:

P/E of 7.75 = €2.1 ÷ €0.27 (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2018.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio implies that investors pay a higher price for the earning power of the business. That is not a good or a bad thing per se, but a high P/E does imply buyers are optimistic about the future.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Earnings growth rates have a big influence on P/E ratios. When earnings grow, the ‘E’ increases, over time. Therefore, even if you pay a high multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become lower in the future. Then, a lower P/E should attract more buyers, pushing the share price up.

GROUPE SFPI increased earnings per share by a whopping 54% last year. Unfortunately, earnings per share are down 124% a year, over 5 years.

How Does GROUPE SFPI’s P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

We can get an indication of market expectations by looking at the P/E ratio. We can see in the image below that the average P/E (12.1) for companies in the electronic industry is higher than GROUPE SFPI’s P/E.

ENXTPA:SFPI PE PEG Gauge December 26th 18

This suggests that market participants think GROUPE SFPI will underperform other companies in its industry. Since the market seems unimpressed with GROUPE SFPI, it’s quite possible it could surprise on the upside. You should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don’t Consider The Balance Sheet

It’s important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

GROUPE SFPI’s Balance Sheet

The extra options and safety that comes with GROUPE SFPI’s €40m net cash position means that it deserves a higher P/E than it would if it had a lot of net debt.

The Verdict On GROUPE SFPI’s P/E Ratio

GROUPE SFPI’s P/E is 7.8 which is below average (13.6) in the FR market. Not only should the net cash position reduce risk, but the recent growth has been impressive. The below average P/E ratio suggests that market participants don’t believe the strong growth will continue. Since analysts are predicting growth will continue, one might expect to see a higher P/E so it may be worth looking closer.

Investors have an opportunity when market expectations about a stock are wrong. If it is underestimating a company, investors can make money by buying and holding the shares until the market corrects itself. So this free visualization of the analyst consensus on future earnings could help you make the right decision about whether to buy, sell, or hold.