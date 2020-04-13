Does Grupo Catalana Occidente, S.A.'s (BME:GCO) Recent Track Record Look Strong?

Analyzing Grupo Catalana Occidente, S.A.'s (BME:GCO) track record of past performance is a valuable exercise for investors. It enables us to reflect on whether or not the company has met expectations, which is a powerful signal for future performance. Today I will assess GCO's recent performance announced on 31 December 2019 and compare these figures to its long-term trend and industry movements.

View our latest analysis for Grupo Catalana Occidente

Did GCO's recent earnings growth beat the long-term trend and the industry?

GCO's trailing twelve-month earnings (from 31 December 2019) of €386m has increased by 9.6% compared to the previous year.

Furthermore, this one-year growth rate has exceeded its 5-year annual growth average of 8.9%, indicating the rate at which GCO is growing has accelerated. What's enabled this growth? Let's see if it is merely because of an industry uplift, or if Grupo Catalana Occidente has experienced some company-specific growth.

BME:GCO Income Statement April 13th 2020 More

In terms of returns from investment, Grupo Catalana Occidente has fallen short of achieving a 20% return on equity (ROE), recording 11% instead. However, its return on assets (ROA) of 1.6% exceeds the ES Insurance industry of 1.3%, indicating Grupo Catalana Occidente has used its assets more efficiently. And finally, its return on capital (ROC), which also accounts for Grupo Catalana Occidente’s debt level, has increased over the past 3 years from 4.5% to 4.7%. This correlates with a decrease in debt holding, with debt-to-equity ratio declining from 12% to 5.5% over the past 5 years.

What does this mean?

Though Grupo Catalana Occidente's past data is helpful, it is only one aspect of my investment thesis. While Grupo Catalana Occidente has a good historical track record with positive growth and profitability, there's no certainty that this will extrapolate into the future. You should continue to research Grupo Catalana Occidente to get a better picture of the stock by looking at:

Future Outlook: What are well-informed industry analysts predicting for GCO’s future growth? Take a look at our free research report of analyst consensus for GCO’s outlook. Financial Health: Are GCO’s operations financially sustainable? Balance sheets can be hard to analyze, which is why we’ve done it for you. Check out our financial health checks here. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the trailing twelve months from 31 December 2019. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned.



We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Thank you for reading.