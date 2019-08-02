Does Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd.'s (HKG:2238) CEO Pay Matter?

Xingya Feng has been the CEO of Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd. (HKG:2238) since 2016. First, this article will compare CEO compensation with compensation at other large companies. Next, we'll consider growth that the business demonstrates. And finally we will reflect on how common stockholders have fared in the last few years, as a secondary measure of performance. The aim of all this is to consider the appropriateness of CEO pay levels.

Check out our latest analysis for Guangzhou Automobile Group

How Does Xingya Feng's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

At the time of writing our data says that Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd. has a market cap of HK$115b, and is paying total annual CEO compensation of CN¥1.4m. (This number is for the twelve months until December 2018). While we always look at total compensation first, we note that the salary component is less, at CN¥563k. We took a group of companies with market capitalizations over CN¥55b, and calculated the median CEO total compensation to be CN¥5.3m. Once you start looking at very large companies, you need to take a broader range, because there simply aren't that many of them.

Most shareholders would consider it a positive that Xingya Feng takes less in total compensation than the CEOs of most other large companies, leaving more for shareholders. However, before we heap on the praise, we should delve deeper to understand business performance.

You can see a visual representation of the CEO compensation at Guangzhou Automobile Group, below.

SEHK:2238 CEO Compensation, August 2nd 2019 More

Is Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd. Growing?

Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd. has increased its earnings per share (EPS) by an average of 32% a year, over the last three years (using a line of best fit). It saw its revenue drop -9.2% over the last year.

Overall this is a positive result for shareholders, showing that the company has improved in recent years. Revenue growth is a real positive for growth, but ultimately profits are more important. You might want to check this free visual report on analyst forecasts for future earnings.

Has Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd. Been A Good Investment?

Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd. has generated a total shareholder return of 25% over three years, so most shareholders would be reasonably content. But they would probably prefer not to see CEO compensation far in excess of the median.

In Summary...

Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd. is currently paying its CEO below what is normal for large companies. Considering the underlying business is growing earnings, this would suggest the pay is modest. While some might be keen on seeing higher returns, our short analysis has not produced any evidence to suggest Xingya Feng is overcompensated.

Few would complain about reasonable CEO remuneration when the business is growing earnings per share. It would be an additional positive if insiders are buying shares. Whatever your view on compensation, you might want to check if insiders are buying or selling Guangzhou Automobile Group shares (free trial).

Important note: Guangzhou Automobile Group may not be the best stock to buy. You might find something better in this list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material.



If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned. Thank you for reading.