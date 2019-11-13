Does Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Limited's (NSE:GNFC) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity?

The goal of this article is to teach you how to use price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We'll look at Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Limited's (NSE:GNFC) P/E ratio and reflect on what it tells us about the company's share price. Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals has a price to earnings ratio of 7.51, based on the last twelve months. That is equivalent to an earnings yield of about 13.3%.
How Do You Calculate Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals's P/E Ratio?
The formula for price to earnings is:
Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)
Or for Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals:
P/E of 7.51 = ₹201.90 ÷ ₹26.88 (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2019.)
Is A High P/E Ratio Good?
A higher P/E ratio means that buyers have to pay a higher price for each ₹1 the company has earned over the last year. That isn't necessarily good or bad, but a high P/E implies relatively high expectations of what a company can achieve in the future.
How Does Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?
We can get an indication of market expectations by looking at the P/E ratio. The image below shows that Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals has a lower P/E than the average (11.1) P/E for companies in the chemicals industry.
Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals's P/E tells us that market participants think it will not fare as well as its peers in the same industry. While current expectations are low, the stock could be undervalued if the situation is better than the market assumes. It is arguably worth checking if insiders are buying shares, because that might imply they believe the stock is undervalued.
How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios
When earnings fall, the 'E' decreases, over time. That means even if the current P/E is low, it will increase over time if the share price stays flat. A higher P/E should indicate the stock is expensive relative to others -- and that may encourage shareholders to sell.
Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals shrunk earnings per share by 46% over the last year. But over the longer term (5 years) earnings per share have increased by 30%. And over the longer term (3 years) earnings per share have decreased 7.6% annually. This might lead to low expectations.
Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet
One drawback of using a P/E ratio is that it considers market capitalization, but not the balance sheet. That means it doesn't take debt or cash into account. The exact same company would hypothetically deserve a higher P/E ratio if it had a strong balance sheet, than if it had a weak one with lots of debt, because a cashed up company can spend on growth.
Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.
Is Debt Impacting Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals's P/E?
Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals has net cash of ₹3.4b. This is fairly high at 11% of its market capitalization. That might mean balance sheet strength is important to the business, but should also help push the P/E a bit higher than it would otherwise be.
The Bottom Line On Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals's P/E Ratio
Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals trades on a P/E ratio of 7.5, which is below the IN market average of 13.3. The recent drop in earnings per share would almost certainly temper expectations, the relatively strong balance sheet will allow the company time to invest in growth. If it achieves that, then there's real potential that the low P/E could eventually indicate undervaluation.
Investors should be looking to buy stocks that the market is wrong about. If it is underestimating a company, investors can make money by buying and holding the shares until the market corrects itself. Although we don't have analyst forecasts you might want to assess this data-rich visualization of earnings, revenue and cash flow.
