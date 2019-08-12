Does Gym Group (LON:GYM) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. As with many other companies The Gym Group plc (LON:GYM) makes use of debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is Gym Group's Net Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at December 2018 Gym Group had debt of UK£48.2m, up from UK£37.1m in one year. However, it also had UK£3.03m in cash, and so its net debt is UK£45.1m.

How Healthy Is Gym Group's Balance Sheet?

According to the last reported balance sheet, Gym Group had liabilities of UK£57.0m due within 12 months, and liabilities of UK£49.6m due beyond 12 months. On the other hand, it had cash of UK£3.03m and UK£1.65m worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by UK£101.8m.

This deficit isn't so bad because Gym Group is worth UK£317.1m, and thus could probably raise enough capital to shore up its balance sheet, if the need arose. But it's clear that we should definitely closely examine whether it can manage its debt without dilution.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

Gym Group has net debt of just 1.3 times EBITDA, indicating that it is certainly not a reckless borrower. And this view is supported by the solid interest coverage, with EBIT coming in at 8.4 times the interest expense over the last year. Also positive, Gym Group grew its EBIT by 21% in the last year, and that should make it easier to pay down debt, going forward. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Gym Group can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. So the logical step is to look at the proportion of that EBIT that is matched by actual free cash flow. Over the last three years, Gym Group saw substantial negative free cash flow, in total. While that may be a result of expenditure for growth, it does make the debt far more risky.