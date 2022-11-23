Does Hafary Holdings (SGX:5VS) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Hafary Holdings (SGX:5VS). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

How Quickly Is Hafary Holdings Increasing Earnings Per Share?

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price should eventually follow. Therefore, there are plenty of investors who like to buy shares in companies that are growing EPS. Impressively, Hafary Holdings has grown EPS by 20% per year, compound, in the last three years. As a general rule, we'd say that if a company can keep up that sort of growth, shareholders will be beaming.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. Hafary Holdings shareholders can take confidence from the fact that EBIT margins are up from 12% to 15%, and revenue is growing. Ticking those two boxes is a good sign of growth, in our book.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Hafary Holdings isn't a huge company, given its market capitalisation of S$88m. That makes it extra important to check on its balance sheet strength.

Are Hafary Holdings Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Insider interest in a company always sparks a bit of intrigue and many investors are on the lookout for companies where insiders are putting their money where their mouth is. Because often, the purchase of stock is a sign that the buyer views it as undervalued. However, insiders are sometimes wrong, and we don't know the exact thinking behind their acquisitions.

Even though some insiders sold down their holdings, their actions speak louder than words with S$813k more invested than sold by people who know they company best. This overall confidence in the company at current the valuation signals their optimism. It is also worth noting that it was Non-Independent Non-Executive Director See Ching Low who made the biggest single purchase, worth S$6.6m, paying S$0.18 per share.

On top of the insider buying, we can also see that Hafary Holdings insiders own a large chunk of the company. In fact, they own 41% of the shares, making insiders a very influential shareholder group. Those who are comforted by solid insider ownership like this should be happy, as it implies that those running the business are genuinely motivated to create shareholder value. With that sort of holding, insiders have about S$36m riding on the stock, at current prices. That's nothing to sneeze at!

Does Hafary Holdings Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

You can't deny that Hafary Holdings has grown its earnings per share at a very impressive rate. That's attractive. Furthermore, company insiders have been adding to their significant stake in the company. So it's fair to say that this stock may well deserve a spot on your watchlist. It is worth noting though that we have found 3 warning signs for Hafary Holdings (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) that you need to take into consideration.

Keen growth investors love to see insider buying. Thankfully, Hafary Holdings isn't the only one. You can see a a free list of them here.

