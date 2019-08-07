Does Halcyon Agri (SGX:5VJ) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. Importantly, Halcyon Agri Corporation Limited (SGX:5VJ) does carry debt. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is Halcyon Agri's Net Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of March 2019 Halcyon Agri had US$1.20b of debt, an increase on US$824.3m, over one year. However, it does have US$191.9m in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about US$1.01b.

SGX:5VJ Historical Debt, August 7th 2019 More

How Healthy Is Halcyon Agri's Balance Sheet?

The latest balance sheet data shows that Halcyon Agri had liabilities of US$895.9m due within a year, and liabilities of US$480.0m falling due after that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$191.9m and US$305.6m worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities total US$878.4m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

The deficiency here weighs heavily on the US$536.7m company itself, as if a child were struggling under the weight of an enormous back-pack full of books, his sports gear, and a trumpet. So we definitely think shareholders need to watch this one closely. After all, Halcyon Agri would likely require a major re-capitalisation if it had to pay its creditors today. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is Halcyon Agri's earnings that will influence how the balance sheet holds up in the future. So if you're keen to discover more about its earnings, it might be worth checking out this graph of its long term earnings trend.

Over 12 months, Halcyon Agri saw its revenue hold pretty steady. While that hardly impresses, its not too bad either.

Caveat Emptor

Importantly, Halcyon Agri had negative earnings before interest and tax (EBIT), over the last year. Indeed, it lost US$2.2m at the EBIT level. Considering that alongside the liabilities mentioned above make us nervous about the company. We'd want to see some strong near-term improvements before getting too interested in the stock. Not least because it burned through US$83m in negative free cash flow over the last year. That means it's on the risky side of things. For riskier companies like Halcyon Agri I always like to keep an eye on whether insiders are buying or selling. So click here if you want to find out for yourself.