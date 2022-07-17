Does Hammond Power Solutions (TSE:HPS.A) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like Hammond Power Solutions (TSE:HPS.A), which has not only revenues, but also profits. Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

How Fast Is Hammond Power Solutions Growing?

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price should eventually follow. That means EPS growth is considered a real positive by most successful long-term investors. Hammond Power Solutions' shareholders have have plenty to be happy about as their annual EPS growth for the last 3 years was 39%. That sort of growth rarely ever lasts long, but it is well worth paying attention to when it happens.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. The music to the ears of Hammond Power Solutions shareholders is that EBIT margins have grown from 3.7% to 6.9% in the last 12 months and revenues are on an upwards trend as well. Both of which are great metrics to check off for potential growth.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Fortunately, we've got access to analyst forecasts of Hammond Power Solutions' future profits. You can do your own forecasts without looking, or you can take a peek at what the professionals are predicting.

Are Hammond Power Solutions Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's pleasing to see company leaders with putting their money on the line, so to speak, because it increases alignment of incentives between the people running the business, and its true owners. So it is good to see that Hammond Power Solutions insiders have a significant amount of capital invested in the stock. Indeed, they hold CA$54m worth of its stock. This considerable investment should help drive long-term value in the business. Those holdings account for over 33% of the company; visible skin in the game.

Does Hammond Power Solutions Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

Hammond Power Solutions' earnings per share have been soaring, with growth rates sky high. This level of EPS growth does wonders for attracting investment, and the large insider investment in the company is just the cherry on top. At times fast EPS growth is a sign the business has reached an inflection point, so there's a potential opportunity to be had here. So at the surface level, Hammond Power Solutions is worth putting on your watchlist; after all, shareholders do well when the market underestimates fast growing companies. Of course, just because Hammond Power Solutions is growing does not mean it is undervalued. If you're wondering about the valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

