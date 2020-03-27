Does hand sanitizer work? Yes, but it's important to understand its limitations

Alcohol-based hand sanitizers may kill a broad spectrum of bacteria and viruses, but it isn't effective on all germs.

Healthcare professionals recommend washing with soap and water over using hand sanitizer, but when soap and water aren't available, sanitizer is an effective alternative.

Hand sanitizer should be 60 to 95 percent alcohol to be effective at protecting you against infectious disease.

Elizaveta Galitckaia/Shutterstock

Hand soap and hand sanitizer might seem interchangeable, but they are meant for different circumstances. While sanitizer is smart to have on hand for when you are on the go, healthcare professionals agree that nothing beats a thorough hand wash with regular soap and water.



To learn how and when to use hand sanitizer and understand why experts prefer soap and water, Insider spoke to Alex Berezow, microbiologist and Vice President of Scientific Communications at the American Council on Science and Health.

The effectiveness of hand sanitizer

The main ingredient in most hand sanitizers is isopropanol (rubbing alcohol) or ethanol (the principle ingredient in alcoholic drinks). Alcohols have a long history of being an effective disinfectant against some viruses and bacteria, as long as the solution has the right percentage of alcohol.

Hand sanitizer is a practical backup if you don't have access to soap and running water. But in general, sanitizers aren't as effective as hand washing, plus they require proper technique and diligence to work properly.

"People generally don't use enough volume of hand sanitizer or spread it around their hands as far as they should," says Berezow. The proper application of hand sanitizer is essential to its effectiveness. To use hand sanitizer correctly, apply the specified amount as directed by the product's label to the palm of one hand, and rub the sanitizer thoroughly over both hands until they feel dry. The CDC advises that this process, much like hand washing, should take 20 seconds.

Hand sanitizer is efficient at killing some microbes, but not all of them. Here are some germs that it can't protect you against:

Cryptosporidium . A parasitic infection that cause breathing and gastrointestinal issues.

Norovirus. A viral infection that can cause vomiting and diarrhea.

Clostridium difficile. A bacterial infection that can cause intestinal upset and inflammation

What to look for in hand sanitizer

Alcohol-based sanitizers should contain at least 60 percent alcohol. Preferably a concentration ratio between 60 to 95 percent is best. Anything lower than that and you aren't doing much good. According to the CDC, sanitizers with less than 60 percent alcohol just reduce the growth of germs rather than eradicate them completely

Beware of hand sanitizers with too little alcohol, or hand sanitizers that use alcohol substitutes, which are not as effective or recommended by the CDC.



The prolific use of hand sanitizers also comes with drawbacks. "Using too much hand sanitizer dries your hands out, and they can crack and bleed. If you have a skin condition like eczema, this could exacerbate it," says Berezow.

Alcohol-based sanitizers can also cause alcohol poisoning if more than a couple of mouthfuls are swallowed, so be sure to store any hand sanitizer out of reach of children.

Why soap and water is better than hand sanitizer

Although using hand sanitizer is better than nothing, the CDC and other health experts say that soap and water is the best way to practice good hand hygiene and protect yourself.

While hand sanitizer may kill germs, it doesn't do anything to physically remove germs from your skin like soap and water do. "Soap is a detergent, which is why it gets all sudsy and bubbly. Detergents work by dissolving both water and oil, so it simply washes the microbes off your hands like it would wash the grease off a dinner plate," says Berezow.

The CDC says that hand washing, while it doesn't directly kill germs, reduces the number of germs on your hands. Soap and water are more effective than hand sanitizers, especially when your hands are visibly greasy or dirty. After eating, playing sports, if your hands are soiled and greasy, then hand sanitizers aren't as effective.