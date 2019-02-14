What Does Hang Sang (Siu Po) International Holding Company Limited’s (HKG:3626) P/E Ratio Tell You?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

The goal of this article is to teach you how to use price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We’ll look at Hang Sang (Siu Po) International Holding Company Limited’s (HKG:3626) P/E ratio and reflect on what it tells us about the company’s share price. Hang Sang (Siu Po) International Holding has a P/E ratio of 16.21, based on the last twelve months. That corresponds to an earnings yield of approximately 6.2%.

How Do You Calculate A P/E Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Hang Sang (Siu Po) International Holding:

P/E of 16.21 = HK$1.12 ÷ HK$0.069 (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2018.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying a higher price for each HK$1 of company earnings. That is not a good or a bad thing per se, but a high P/E does imply buyers are optimistic about the future.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Companies that shrink earnings per share quickly will rapidly decrease the ‘E’ in the equation. That means even if the current P/E is low, it will increase over time if the share price stays flat. So while a stock may look cheap based on past earnings, it could be expensive based on future earnings.

Most would be impressed by Hang Sang (Siu Po) International Holding earnings growth of 19% in the last year. Unfortunately, earnings per share are down 38% a year, over 3 years.

How Does Hang Sang (Siu Po) International Holding’s P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio indicates whether the market has higher or lower expectations of a company. The image below shows that Hang Sang (Siu Po) International Holding has a higher P/E than the average (12.8) P/E for companies in the packaging industry.

Hang Sang (Siu Po) International Holding’s P/E tells us that market participants think the company will perform better than its industry peers, going forward. The market is optimistic about the future, but that doesn’t guarantee future growth. So further research is always essential. I often monitor director buying and selling.

Don’t Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

It’s important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future), by taking on debt (or spending its remaining cash).

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

Hang Sang (Siu Po) International Holding’s Balance Sheet

Since Hang Sang (Siu Po) International Holding holds net cash of HK$71m, it can spend on growth, justifying a higher P/E ratio than otherwise.

The Verdict On Hang Sang (Siu Po) International Holding’s P/E Ratio

Hang Sang (Siu Po) International Holding has a P/E of 16.2. That’s higher than the average in the HK market, which is 10.7. With cash in the bank the company has plenty of growth options — and it is already on the right track. So it does not seem strange that the P/E is above average.