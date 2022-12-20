Does Harbaugh need a title to fulfill his promise to Michigan?

Reuters Videos

STORY: “I still can’t believe it. I’m very happy. Messi deserved it for a long time," said Valentin, who joined the crowd in the celebration at Buenos Aires’ 9 de Julio Avenue.While some were content with shouting, the more adventurous climbed on bus stops, poles and trucks.In a tense and roller-coaster match played in Qatar in front of some 88,000 fans, Argentina, led by star Lionel Messi, took home its third World Cup after beating France, the defending champions, 4-2 in penalties after drawing 3-3 after extra time.The South American team, which lost the final of the tournament against Germany in 2014, had not won a World Cup since 1986. But the rise of the team has spurred avid support in Argentina, which is plagued by high inflation and an economic crisis that has pushed some 40% of the population into poverty.