Does Harbaugh need a title to fulfill his promise to Michigan?
FTW's Michelle Martinelli and Caroline Darney debate if Jim Harbaugh needs to win a title to get the 'monkey off his back' or if he's already delivered on his promise for Michigan.
FTW's Michelle Martinelli and Caroline Darney debate if Jim Harbaugh needs to win a title to get the 'monkey off his back' or if he's already delivered on his promise for Michigan.
The former Purdue and NFL great will coach quarterbacks in the Citrus Bowl.
#Michigan is crushing it in the portal this cycle! #GoBlue
This is crazy! #GoBlue
New flip predictions are coming in for 5-star Iowa OT Kadyn Proctor.
STORY: “I still can’t believe it. I’m very happy. Messi deserved it for a long time," said Valentin, who joined the crowd in the celebration at Buenos Aires’ 9 de Julio Avenue.While some were content with shouting, the more adventurous climbed on bus stops, poles and trucks.In a tense and roller-coaster match played in Qatar in front of some 88,000 fans, Argentina, led by star Lionel Messi, took home its third World Cup after beating France, the defending champions, 4-2 in penalties after drawing 3-3 after extra time.The South American team, which lost the final of the tournament against Germany in 2014, had not won a World Cup since 1986. But the rise of the team has spurred avid support in Argentina, which is plagued by high inflation and an economic crisis that has pushed some 40% of the population into poverty.
See who leads the NFL in passing yards after Week 15
Jackson State star freshman Travis Hunter has entered the transfer portal after JSU's loss to North Carolina State in the Celebration Bowl.
For smart shoppers who like value and reliability, these are the best cars, trucks, and SUVs recommend by KBB for most buyers across a range of segments
Kylian Mbappe is expected to play in the 2024 Paris Olympics after France lost the World Cup final. Could Lionel Messi join him?
It’s transfer crunch time
Rocky Romero has succeeded in opening the forbidden door between […]
Santa will not be gifting Saints good weather for their Christmas Eve matchup against the Browns
More than anything, Lionel Messi had wanted to win the World Cup for Argentina. Now, he's earned his country’s undying love.
Joe Burrow for MVP? One expert says yes.
Roger the dog came to the rescue of an elderly man trapped in his car overnight earlier this month, Dorset Live reported. The pup, a Jack Russell–Poodle mix, noticed that his neighbor’s garage door was open, so went to investigate. Inside the garage, he found his neighbor trapped in his car. Refusing to leave his […]
Creating New Year's Resolutions is as much of a tradition as the holiday itself. According to Inc. Magazine, 41% of Americans create a resolution to change or modify a behavior starting on January...
He appeared in 40 career games for the Tigers across four seasons.
Leary played in just six games in 2022 because of a torn pec. He was one of the best transfer quarterbacks available.
Ballon D'Or winner Karim Benzema announced he was ending his international career on Monday, the day after France lost the World Cup final to Argentina.
Here's where each team stands going into Week 16.