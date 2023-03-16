Does Harrisons Holdings (Malaysia) Berhad (KLSE:HARISON) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like Harrisons Holdings (Malaysia) Berhad (KLSE:HARISON). While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

How Fast Is Harrisons Holdings (Malaysia) Berhad Growing?

The market is a voting machine in the short term, but a weighing machine in the long term, so you'd expect share price to follow earnings per share (EPS) outcomes eventually. So it makes sense that experienced investors pay close attention to company EPS when undertaking investment research. Impressively, Harrisons Holdings (Malaysia) Berhad has grown EPS by 36% per year, compound, in the last three years. If the company can sustain that sort of growth, we'd expect shareholders to come away satisfied.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. While we note Harrisons Holdings (Malaysia) Berhad achieved similar EBIT margins to last year, revenue grew by a solid 13% to RM2.2b. That's encouraging news for the company!

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Since Harrisons Holdings (Malaysia) Berhad is no giant, with a market capitalisation of RM562m, you should definitely check its cash and debt before getting too excited about its prospects.

Are Harrisons Holdings (Malaysia) Berhad Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's pleasing to see company leaders with putting their money on the line, so to speak, because it increases alignment of incentives between the people running the business, and its true owners. So it is good to see that Harrisons Holdings (Malaysia) Berhad insiders have a significant amount of capital invested in the stock. To be specific, they have RM55m worth of shares. This considerable investment should help drive long-term value in the business. As a percentage, this totals to 9.7% of the shares on issue for the business, an appreciable amount considering the market cap.

Is Harrisons Holdings (Malaysia) Berhad Worth Keeping An Eye On?

You can't deny that Harrisons Holdings (Malaysia) Berhad has grown its earnings per share at a very impressive rate. That's attractive. This EPS growth rate is something the company should be proud of, and so it's no surprise that insiders are holding on to a considerable chunk of shares. Fast growth and confident insiders should be enough to warrant further research, so it would seem that it's a good stock to follow. What about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Harrisons Holdings (Malaysia) Berhad (of which 1 shouldn't be ignored!) you should know about.

