Does Harrow Health, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:HROW) CEO Pay Matter?

In 2012 Mark Baum was appointed CEO of Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW). First, this article will compare CEO compensation with compensation at similar sized companies. Then we'll look at a snap shot of the business growth. Third, we'll reflect on the total return to shareholders over three years, as a second measure of business performance. The aim of all this is to consider the appropriateness of CEO pay levels.

How Does Mark Baum's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

Our data indicates that Harrow Health, Inc. is worth US$158m, and total annual CEO compensation is US$1.1m. (This number is for the twelve months until December 2018). While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it's worth noting the salary is lower, valued at US$411k. We examined companies with market caps from US$100m to US$400m, and discovered that the median CEO total compensation of that group was US$1.2m.

So Mark Baum receives a similar amount to the median CEO pay, amongst the companies we looked at. While this data point isn't particularly informative alone, it gains more meaning when considered with business performance.

You can see, below, how CEO compensation at Harrow Health has changed over time.

Is Harrow Health, Inc. Growing?

On average over the last three years, Harrow Health, Inc. has grown earnings per share (EPS) by 86% each year (using a line of best fit). It achieved revenue growth of 52% over the last year.

Overall this is a positive result for shareholders, showing that the company has improved in recent years. Most shareholders would be pleased to see strong revenue growth combined with EPS growth. This combo suggests a fast growing business. Shareholders might be interested in this free visualization of analyst forecasts.

Has Harrow Health, Inc. Been A Good Investment?

Most shareholders would probably be pleased with Harrow Health, Inc. for providing a total return of 75% over three years. So they may not be at all concerned if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for companies around the same size.

In Summary...

Mark Baum is paid around what is normal the leaders of comparable size companies.

Few would be critical of the leadership, since returns have been juicy and earnings per share are moving in the right direction. Indeed, many might consider the pay rather modest, given the solid company performance! If you think CEO compensation levels are interesting you will probably really like this free visualization of insider trading at Harrow Health.

