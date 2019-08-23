Does Harvia Oyj's (HEL:HARVIA) Share Price Gain of 17% Match Its Business Performance?

If you want to compound wealth in the stock market, you can do so by buying an index fund. But investors can boost returns by picking market-beating companies to own shares in. To wit, the Harvia Oyj (HEL:HARVIA) share price is 17% higher than it was a year ago, much better than the market return of around -5.9% (not including dividends) in the same period. If it can keep that out-performance up over the long term, investors will do very well! Harvia Oyj hasn't been listed for long, so it's still not clear if it is a long term winner.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During the last year Harvia Oyj grew its earnings per share (EPS) by 29%. It's fair to say that the share price gain of 17% did not keep pace with the EPS growth. So it seems like the market has cooled on Harvia Oyj, despite the growth. Interesting.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

We know that Harvia Oyj has improved its bottom line lately, but is it going to grow revenue? If you're interested, you could check this free report showing consensus revenue forecasts.

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. We note that for Harvia Oyj the TSR over the last year was 25%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Harvia Oyj shareholders have gained 25% over the last year, including dividends. A substantial portion of that gain has come in the last three months, with the stock up 8.4% in that time. This suggests the company is continuing to win over new investors. Keeping this in mind, a solid next step might be to take a look at Harvia Oyj's dividend track record. This free interactive graph is a great place to start.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on FI exchanges.

