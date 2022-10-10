What Does Harworth Group plc's (LON:HWG) Share Price Indicate?

Harworth Group plc (LON:HWG), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the LSE, rising to highs of UK£1.67 and falling to the lows of UK£1.14. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Harworth Group's current trading price of UK£1.18 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Harworth Group’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's The Opportunity In Harworth Group?

The share price seems sensible at the moment according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 3.25x is currently trading slightly below its industry peers’ ratio of 8.02x, which means if you buy Harworth Group today, you’d be paying a decent price for it. And if you believe that Harworth Group should be trading at this level in the long run, then there’s not much of an upside to gain over and above other industry peers. Furthermore, Harworth Group’s share price also seems relatively stable compared to the rest of the market, as indicated by its low beta. This may mean it is less likely for the stock to fall lower from natural market volatility, which suggests less opportunities to buy moving forward.

What does the future of Harworth Group look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Though in the case of Harworth Group, it is expected to deliver a highly negative earnings growth in the next few years, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. It appears that risk of future uncertainty is high, at least in the near term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Currently, HWG appears to be trading around industry price multiples, but given the uncertainty from negative returns in the future, this could be the right time to de-risk your portfolio. Is your current exposure to the stock beneficial for your total portfolio? And is the opportunity cost of holding a negative-outlook stock too high? Before you make a decision on HWG, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on HWG for a while, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. This means there’s less benefit from mispricing. Furthermore, the negative growth outlook increases the risk of holding the stock. However, there are also other important factors we haven’t considered today, which can help gel your views on HWG should the price fluctuate below the industry PE ratio.

If you want to dive deeper into Harworth Group, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. To help with this, we've discovered 3 warning signs (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in Harworth Group.

If you are no longer interested in Harworth Group, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

