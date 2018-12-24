How Does Hawesko Holding AG (FRA:HAW) Fare As A Dividend Stock?

Dividends play an important role in compounding returns in the long run and end up forming a sizeable part of investment returns. Historically, Hawesko Holding AG (FRA:HAW) has paid a dividend to shareholders. It currently yields 3.3%. Should it have a place in your portfolio? Let’s take a look at Hawesko Holding in more detail.

5 questions I ask before picking a dividend stock

When assessing a stock as a potential addition to my dividend Portfolio, I look at these five areas:

Is its annual yield among the top 25% of dividend-paying companies?

Has it paid dividend every year without dramatically reducing payout in the past?

Has dividend per share risen in the past couple of years?

Can it afford to pay the current rate of dividends from its earnings?

Will the company be able to keep paying dividend based on the future earnings growth?

How does Hawesko Holding fare?

The company currently pays out 71% of its earnings as a dividend, according to its trailing twelve-month data, meaning the dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. In the near future, analysts are predicting lower payout ratio of 52% which, assuming the share price stays the same, leads to a dividend yield of 3.4%. However, EPS should increase to €2.28, meaning that the lower payout ratio does not necessarily implicate a lower dividend payment.

When considering the sustainability of dividends, it is also worth checking the cash flow of a company. Cash flow is important because companies with strong cash flow can usually sustain higher payout ratios.

If there’s one type of stock you want to be reliable, it’s dividend stocks and their stable income-generating ability. Whilst its per-share payments have increased during the past 10 years, there has been some hiccups. Investors have seen reductions in the dividend per share in the past, although, it has picked up again.

In terms of its peers, Hawesko Holding has a yield of 3.3%, which is high for Consumer Retailing stocks but still below the market’s top dividend payers.

Next Steps:

Keeping in mind the dividend characteristics above, Hawesko Holding is definitely worth considering for investors looking to build a dedicated income portfolio. Given that this is purely a dividend analysis, I recommend taking sufficient time to understand its core business and determine whether the company and its investment properties suit your overall goals. There are three fundamental factors you should look at:

